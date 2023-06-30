Dion Nash, a cricket sensation and proud Northlander, expressed his overwhelming gratitude upon receiving the accolade. Photo / NZME

In a virtual celebration that brought together sporting enthusiasts from all over Northland, three exceptional individuals were inducted into the prestigious Northland Legends of Sport at the recent Conbrio Northland Sports Awards.

The event, facilitated by Sport Northland, showcased the remarkable achievements of the new Northland Legends cricketer Dion Nash (inductee #33), triathlete Samantha Warriner (inductee #34) and hockey player Ted Salmon (inductee #35), who have all left an indelible mark on their respective sports.

The Northland Legends of Sport initiative was established by Sport Northland in 2004 to recognise and celebrate iconic figures in Northland’s sporting history. Each year, an independent panel of judges made up of respected Northlanders - currently Brian Johnston, James Morris, Colleen Atchison, Colin Thomson and Brent Eastwood - convenes to select the deserving inductees.

Samantha Warriner is an exceptional triathlete. Photo / Greg Bowker

Dion Nash, a cricket sensation and proud Northlander, expressed his overwhelming gratitude upon receiving this esteemed accolade. “Can I say this was totally unexpected, b? But upon watching the presentation, it was very emotional and it means a lot,” says a humble Nash.

He says he still has a deep connection with Northland, his cherished home. “Northland will always be home, so to be honoured in this way at home is special. I do like to think I have always played sport with a ‘Northland Spirit’ at my core.”

Samantha Warriner, an exceptional triathlete, and Ted Salmon, a seasoned hockey player, also joined the ranks of the Northland Legends of Sport.

Ted Salmon, seasoned hockey player Photo / John Stone

Their outstanding contributions to their respective disciplines, both on and off the field, have left a lasting impact on the sporting landscape of Northland. These individuals not only achieved remarkable success but also instilled the values of sportsmanship, camaraderie and perseverance in their fellow athletes.

With the addition of Nash, Warriner and Salmon, the Northland Legends of Sport now boasts an impressive line-up of 35 esteemed inductees. These remarkable athletes have inspired generations, serving as role models for aspiring sportspeople in Northland.

The Conbrio Northland Sports Awards and the Northland Legends of Sport are significant milestones in recognising the exceptional talent that has emerged from the region. Sport Northland encourages everyone to visit their website for further information on the inductees.

As the Northland Legends of Sport continues to honour sporting icons and their remarkable achievements, it serves as a reminder of the rich sporting heritage that thrives in Northland. These legends not only embody the spirit of competition but also exemplify the unwavering passion and dedication that defines the sporting culture of the region.

For more details of all 35 inductees, visit the Sport Northland website: sportnorthland.co.nz, or check out the Northland Legends of Sport display when you next visit the CDL Group Northland Sports House at Kensington Park.