Northland sport and recreation bodies can apply for funding to help overcome the effects of Covid on their finances

The impact of Covid has hit all of us in one way or another, and our sport and recreation organisations have not been immune from it either.

In fact it's safe to say those from Northland, Auckland and Waikato have been hit extremely hard over the last two years, as these regions have lurched from level 3 and 4 lockdowns to red traffic light settings, and the pain that these bring to providing services to their members.

But once again there is some relief on the way as the Government is providing a further $4 million to assist sport and recreation organisations in the Auckland, Northland and Waikato regions financially affected by the extended Covid alert level restrictions between August and December last year.

This financial assistance will support local and regional sport and recreation organisations and providers who are experiencing financial hardship with fixed administration and operating costs.

The new fund, which has been allocated from Budget 2020's $265m Sport Recovery Package, is being made via existing Sport NZ partners and comprises:

· $2.2m for Aktive Auckland Sport and Recreation

· $485,000 for Sport Waikato

· $305,000 for Sport Northland

The fund is now open and will close on March 27.

Sport Northland has named our local fund Kauri Mana – Covid Support Fund in recognition of the kauri tree, the traditional symbol of Northland sports organisations and teams.

The fund aims to provide financial support to organisations delivering tākaro/play, nga mahi a te rēhia/active recreation and hākinakina/sport opportunities that were financially affected by the extended time at alert levels 3 and 4 last year (August 17 until November 30, 2021).

Kauri Mana is intended to help cover fixed administration and operating costs (excluding wages, salaries and contractors) for organisations that are experiencing financial hardship (through loss of revenue) caused by the impact of time Northland spent in lockdowns.

Kauri Mana provides additional financial help on top of other past relief packages such as the Government Wage Subsidy Scheme, Government Resurgence Support Payment, other sources of funding and support from national bodies.

Eligible applicants can apply for help to pay:

Fixed administration and operating costs (excluding salaries and wages) incurred in the period August 17 until November 30, 2021. This includes fixed costs such as utilities, facilities hire and other costs critical to programme delivery.

Programme support expenditure (excluding wages, salaries and contractors).

· A pro-rated share (up to three and a half months of the annual amount) of audit fees, insurance premiums rates and rent. Sport NZ has an expectation that fund recipients will consider how any support received from Kauri Mana will be used to reduce barriers to participation for their members and/or participants, especially given the drop in participation that NZers are experiencing due to Covid.

More information, including how to apply, is available on the Sport Northland website - www.sportnorthland.co.nz/.