Boris Jurlina has refereed 200 premier games in Northland in a long refereeing career. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland's rugby fraternity paid tribute to referee Boris Jurlina for notching up 200 premier games in a refereeing career spanning two decades.

The popular referee from Kaitaia took charge of his 200th premier match, the game between Waipū and Mid Northern on Saturday, and both sides acknowledged his contribution, not just to the game in this region but up the down the country.

Both teams formed a guard of honour for him as he ran on to the field.

His mum and other family members were present for the special occasion.

"I didn't think I'll get these many games when I refereed the first prems game back in 2008 but it's definitely been a very good and highly enjoyable period of time," Jurlina said.

Apart from being a whistleblower, he has also been an assistant referee in the Bunnings Mitre 10 Cup competition which he said was a different challenge.

He started as an associate referee at the age of 17 when urged by a family friend who was part of Mangonui referees' panel.

Jurlina hurt his neck from playing rugby and didn't see himself going any further as a player.

Ten of his 200 premier games have been refereeing in the Heartland Championship.

"It was a real buzz to get selected as a referee for that championship. My first match was Poverty Bay versus Buller in Gisborne," he recalled.

With Northland desperately short of referees, he hopes young refs come through the ranks sooner rather than later, with him helping in a mentoring role.

The Northland Rugby Referees' Association (NRRA) said Jurlina has always set the standard for referees in Northland in fitness, law and preparation and his attitude towards the game were top class.

There have been plenty of accomplishments inside the association, with him being the number one referee for a number of years, at many premier finals and other big games he has managed, NRRA said.