Bombs away as Russell hosts inaugural Manu Masters comp

Northland's best bombers compete at the Inaugural Far Far North Bomb Comp at Pukenui wharf. Video / Supplied

Northland's best bombers compete at the Inaugural Far Far North Bomb Comp at Pukenui wharf. Video / Supplied





All over Northland experts in the most quintessential of all Kiwi sports — doing bombs off the wharf — are gearing up for the chance to win cash prizes at the inaugural Manu Masters.

On July 16 the region's top bombers will defy the cold by donning their togs, lining up on Russell wharf, and showing off their perfectly honed techniques in the manu, staple bomb, gorilla bomb, coffin bomb and more.

The bomb comp, with a $1000 prize pool to be split between the top three contestants, is one of the final events of the Bay of Islands/Pēwhairangi Matariki Festival.

Organiser Jackie Sanders said the event was limited to 40 people because of the tide-imposed, 10.30am-12.30pm timeframe.

She advised contestants to register in advance at www.matarikinz.com to be sure of getting a space. As of July 7 about 25 people had registered.

Bombs would be launched from a purpose-built scaffolding platform on Russell wharf with a clear view for spectators along the beach. There would also be a DJ, giveaways and other entertainment for non-jumpers.

"We were just looking for something to put on for Matariki that was fun and could involve all the whānau or groups of friends. I know they've wanted an organised manu comp at Russell for some time," Sanders said.

A competitor hits the water with a perfectly executed manu bomb during the inaugural Far Far North Bomb Comp at Pukenui in January. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kent Thwaites, from Hellhole Russell, would lead the three-strong judging panel.

Contestants would be judged for splash, style and spirit/wairua, with each category winner taking home $250.

The overall Manu Master 2022, chosen from the three category winners, would win another $250.

A Customs boat and swimmers from Paihia Dive would ensure safety. The event would be postponed to Sunday if the weather was unsuitable.

Other festival events have included workshops, dawn cruises, astrophotography, exhibitions, a Tiki Taane concert, a light and fireworks show, and puppet shows.

Top Māori chefs will host a culinary experience at Russell's Duke of Marlborough on July 16, the same day as the bomb comp, while a glow show in Kaitaia, Whangārei and Kerikeri on July 22-24 will wrap up the festival.

Bombs are a time-honoured Northland tradition but organised competitions are relatively new.

The inaugural Far Far North Bomb Comp was held at Pukenui wharf in January this year and won by 15-year-old Parker Ashley from Ahipara. Te Hapua, which boasts the nation's northernmost wharf, held a contest in February.

Russell was to have hosted the inaugural Manu Masters last July but it was cancelled due to poor weather.