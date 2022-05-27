A police car was seen parked in the dark with its lights on at the old Parua Bay wharf in Whangārei Heads, pictured here on a different day.

Two kayakers who failed to return to shore as expected have been pulled to safety by boaties in Whangārei Heads.

Police say they received a report about the missing kayakers around 5.50pm as darkness set in.

The Advocate understands the search for the kayakers unfolded in the water near Wharf Rd in Parua Bay.

A witness said they saw a police car parked at the end of the road with its lights on shining at the water around the wharf shortly before 7pm.

He was unable to see if anyone was out on the water due to the "pitch black" conditions.

A short while police confirmed to the Advocate that they had made contact with one of the kayakers who indicated they may have gotten in "some trouble" in the water.

"[...] but they've been picked up by a boat and are safe," the police spokesperson said.