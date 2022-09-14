Playing for her country in front of family and fans is what motivates Krystal Murray to keep going and inspire the next lot of Northland girls. Photo / Tania Whyte

Playing for her country in front of family and fans is what motivates Krystal Murray to keep going and inspire the next lot of Northland girls. Photo / Tania Whyte

Playing in the Women's Rugby World Cup at home in front of family and friends is what keeps Krystal Murray driven.

The talented 29-year-old loosehead prop from Kaitāia wants more Northland girls to break into the Black Ferns.

Murray is one of two Northland players named in the Black Ferns' RWC team that will play one pool match against Scotland and a quarter final if they qualify at the Northland Events Centre in Whangārei.

Rugby 7s powerhouse Portia Woodman is the other Northlander in the team.

The global showpiece starts on October 15 and the Black Ferns will defend the title.

Whangārei will host 11 games, including two quarter finals, and Murray said it would be an ideal opportunity for young girls in Northland to get that much needed inspiration to one day represent their country.

"That's what's kept me driven and motivated and that was my ultimate goal - to play for the Black Ferns in my own region, in front of my own people.

''I've never seen Black Ferns play in Whangārei or in Northland, so that's something I want the young girls to see - that it can happen from living here in Northland because I've played for Manawatu, Counties and other provinces but nothing was growing up here until we got a Farah Palmer Cup team and then, 'boom', players could actually see that you can make it from here. There's a pathway."

Black Ferns' coaches informed her on Friday last week about her selection and she welcomes the pressure that comes with doing well in front of her own people.

"Each time you represent the jersey, you don't know if it's going to be the last time because there's always so much talent coming through.

"There's quite a few good loosehead props in the country so the competition for that position is quite high but it's healthy," the 29-year-old said.

Unlike in rugby 7s where one could compete at the Olympics, she said the RWC was the pinnacle of women's rugby.

Murray said if young girls in Northland couldn't witness teams like the Black Ferns at home, they would never think they could play at that level.

Northland's Portia Woodman was also named in the Black Ferns squad for the Rugby World Cup. Photo / INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Born and bred in Kaitaia, she's a Northlander at heart and decided to stay in the province to show aspiring women players they too can represent their country no matter where they come from.

"That's my theory. If I move, I am showing them they have to move out of Northland to make something for themselves, to play rugby because there's no pathway here and that's what's happened in the last 15 years in Northland.

"I am staying here and making sure that if any resources are needed here that it comes to us. If young girls see 'Oh my gosh, there's a women's All Blacks team playing here in front of us', they'll strive, they'll want to be those Black Ferns."

On how to cope with the pressure of not only playing at home but defending the title, Murray said: "We've got a lot of people, in and around the Black Ferns, that help with pressure on and off the field.

"I feel we are prepared. I invite the pressure because this is the hard work I've put in to make this happen and I want to enjoy every moment of it.''

Murray is a dual international, having represented New Zealand at the 2017 women's Rugby League World Cup in Australia, where the Kiwis lost to the hosts in the semifinal.

The Black Ferns meet arch rivals Australia at Eden Park on October 8, Wales at Waitakere Stadium eight days later and Scotland in Whangārei on October 22.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids and can be purchased online at tickets2021.rugbyworldcup.com.