After a two-year hiatus, the popular Bernina Northland Fashion Awards drew about 500 spectators at the Forum North on Saturday.
Sixty entrants took part across the matinee and main shows, including two from Kaeo and Kaitaia who almost missed out due to flooding.
Trustee of the Tai Tokerau Artisan Fashion Trust's Tim Robinson said entries were of a high calibre and that judges were impressed by what they saw.
Covid disruptions meant the annual awards couldn't be held in the last two years but Robinson said the show would continue in future.
Northland's Designer of the Year award went to Sandra Guest for her design She's A Mean Sew and Sew.
Other winners included:
Northland's Top Model Winner:
Model: Kamrin
Designer: Doris Pilcher
Garment Title: Island Tails
Cosplay Winner:
Designer: The Papermill
Model: Helen Stutt
Garment Title: Recyclabot
Open Wearable Arts Winner:
Designer: Sandra Guest
Model: Alice Wetherall
Garment Title: She's A Mean Sew and Sew
Open Formal Wear Winner:
Designer: Lynda O'Rorke
Model: Jorja Van Den Broek
Garment Title: Radiance of Paua
Open Day Wear Winner:
Designer: Galina Karmann
Model: Kerry Hannam, Issy Hannam, and Tanya Raykova
Garment Title: Colour In The City
Student Formal Wear Winner:
Designer: Anika Van Bergenhenegouwen
Model: Hannah
Garment Title: Futuristic Punk
Pacifica Winner:
Designer: Doris Pilcher
Model: Kamrin
Garment Title: Island Tails
Student Day Wear Winner:
Designer & Model: Sol Spake
Garment Title: Soli
Student Wearable Art Winner:
Designer & Model: Thea Gray
Garment Title: Drag Race
First Time Entrant Winner:
Designer & Model: Sol Spake
Garment Title: Soli
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham captured shots of the glittering garments and those that adorned them.