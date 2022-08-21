Doris Pilcher's 'Island Tails' worn by Kamrin.



After a two-year hiatus, the popular Bernina Northland Fashion Awards drew about 500 spectators at the Forum North on Saturday.

Sixty entrants took part across the matinee and main shows, including two from Kaeo and Kaitaia who almost missed out due to flooding.

Trustee of the Tai Tokerau Artisan Fashion Trust's Tim Robinson said entries were of a high calibre and that judges were impressed by what they saw.

Covid disruptions meant the annual awards couldn't be held in the last two years but Robinson said the show would continue in future.

Northland's Designer of the Year award went to Sandra Guest for her design She's A Mean Sew and Sew.

Phillip Hetaraka with his best outfit in the Cosplay section.

Other winners included:

Northland's Top Model Winner:

Model: Kamrin

Designer: Doris Pilcher

Garment Title: Island Tails

Cosplay Winner:

Designer: The Papermill

Model: Helen Stutt

Garment Title: Recyclabot

Open Wearable Arts Winner:

Designer: Sandra Guest

Model: Alice Wetherall

Garment Title: She's A Mean Sew and Sew

Open Formal Wear Winner:

Designer: Lynda O'Rorke

Model: Jorja Van Den Broek

Garment Title: Radiance of Paua

Open Day Wear Winner:

Designer: Galina Karmann

Model: Kerry Hannam, Issy Hannam, and Tanya Raykova

Garment Title: Colour In The City

Student Formal Wear Winner:

Designer: Anika Van Bergenhenegouwen

Model: Hannah

Garment Title: Futuristic Punk

Pacifica Winner:

Designer: Doris Pilcher

Model: Kamrin

Garment Title: Island Tails

Student Day Wear Winner:

Designer & Model: Sol Spake

Garment Title: Soli

Student Wearable Art Winner:

Designer & Model: Thea Gray

Garment Title: Drag Race

First Time Entrant Winner:

Designer & Model: Sol Spake

Garment Title: Soli

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham captured shots of the glittering garments and those that adorned them.

'Delft' by Galina Karmann worn by Alys Hughes in the Open Wearable Art section.

'Hatupatu's Magic Cloak worn by Jennifer Donnovan by The Papermill.