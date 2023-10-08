Nichole Whitehead, Teresa Colthurst and Kylie Renall relax and enjoy the summery feel of the event.

Nichole Whitehead, Teresa Colthurst and Kylie Renall relax and enjoy the summery feel of the event.

The threat of a little rain didn’t deter the crowds from turning up at the Bay of Islands’ It! Festival yesterday.

Held on the Paihia village green, it is the Far North’s big spring music, food, wine and beer festival.

It showcased Northland’s artisan food producers, craft beer makers, cocktails and vineyards, including a new addition this year of the wine and cocktail pavilion.

Tiki Taane headlined the day, but there was plenty of music to choose from for everyone, including New Zealand’s premier covers band Hands Off, and Latinaotearoa.

As in previous years, a part of the proceeds from the festival is invested back into community events.

Advocate photographer Tania Whyte was there to capture the day. Click through the gallery below to see all her pictures.