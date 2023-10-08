Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay of Islands It! Festival a hit with the crowds

Northern Advocate
Quick Read
Nichole Whitehead, Teresa Colthurst and Kylie Renall relax and enjoy the summery feel of the event.

Nichole Whitehead, Teresa Colthurst and Kylie Renall relax and enjoy the summery feel of the event.

The threat of a little rain didn’t deter the crowds from turning up at the Bay of Islands’ It! Festival yesterday.

Held on the Paihia village green, it is the Far North’s big spring music, food, wine and beer festival.

It showcased Northland’s artisan food producers, craft beer makers, cocktails and vineyards, including a new addition this year of the wine and cocktail pavilion.

Tiki Taane headlined the day, but there was plenty of music to choose from for everyone, including New Zealand’s premier covers band Hands Off, and Latinaotearoa.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

As in previous years, a part of the proceeds from the festival is invested back into community events.

Advocate photographer Tania Whyte was there to capture the day. Click through the gallery below to see all her pictures.

Melissa Byrne and two-and-a-half-year-old Felix Thrippleton visit dad Ben Thrippleton at work. Ben owns Kindred Spirits.

Image 1 of 9: Melissa Byrne and two-and-a-half-year-old Felix Thrippleton visit dad Ben Thrippleton at work. Ben owns Kindred Spirits.

Latest from Northern Advocate