Bay of Islands hosts National Street Rod line-up

Paihia visitors were treated to an eclectic line-up of classic cars on the village green on Sunday as the National Street Rod Association's
annual display.
Although the 1930 Ford Model A, pictured in the forefront, had clearly seen better days, it was driven on the back of a trailer from its Waihi base to Haruru, before being driven – yes it's roadworthy – to Paihia.
In stark contrast, beside it was a gleaming 1955 Ford Buick Wagon from Tauranga.
A committee member said the show
had a "fantastic" response.