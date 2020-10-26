Bay of Islands hosts National Street Rod line-up

This 1930 Ford Model A is still road-worthy and partially made its own way to Paihia. Photo / Jodi Bryant.

Paihia visitors were treated to an eclectic line-up of classic cars on the village green on Sunday as the National Street Rod Association's

annual display.

Although the 1930 Ford Model A, pictured in the forefront, had clearly seen better days, it was driven on the back of a trailer from its Waihi base to Haruru, before being driven – yes it's roadworthy – to Paihia.

A 1955 Ford Buick Wagon fit the beachy scene for the fine weather over Labour Weekend. Photo / Jodi Bryant.

In stark contrast, beside it was a gleaming 1955 Ford Buick Wagon from Tauranga.

A committee member said the show

had a "fantastic" response.