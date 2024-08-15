Doctors say Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa will not have enough staff this weekend or on weekends to come
The ED will stay open, but new patients will be sent to other hospitals instead of being admitted
Doctors say a hefty pay cut for short-term staff is part of the problem
Stressed doctors say they’ve reached their limit and can’t keep working longer hours
Health NZ acknowledges the situation is tough, but says it’s doing what it can to recruit more doctors
Overworked doctors at beleaguered Bay of Islands Hospital say any new patients will have to be sent to other hospitals this weekend — and on weekends to come — because there won’t be enough medical staff to look after them.
The doctors said they had reached their limits and were speaking out, despite a ban on talking to the media, because they had a duty of care to the community.
In a statement sent to RNZ, the doctors said they had opted to put the few staff they had in the emergency department so it could keep functioning during the weekend.
That meant, however, any new patients who would normally be admitted to the hospital’s 20-bed ward would instead be sent elsewhere.
It was also likely to mean longer wait times in ED.
The doctors, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they had been forced to prioritise the emergency department because two-thirds of patients arriving at Bay of Islands ED had potentially life-threatening problems.
The crisis at Bay of Islands Hospital, in Kawakawa, follows staff shortages at Dargaville Hospital, which made headlines last month when it was unable to provide overnight doctor care, and Rāwene Hospital, which ended its after-hours doctor service in 2022.
“To our 50,000-strong community — including Waitangi, Kaikohe, Kerikeri, Paihia, Moerewa, Rāwene and Rāwhiti — we will continue to do our very best despite the circumstances. We feel you deserve better,” they said.
Alex Pimm, Health New Zealand’s group director of operations for Te Tai Tokerau/Northland, acknowledged staffing had been “very challenging” at times, especially during the past few months, and some staff were finding the situation difficult.
Several factors had affected the hospital, including winter demand, vacancies, staff turnover and sick leave.
Recruitment was a well-documented challenge across the health sector and was often more difficult in rural areas such as the Bay of Islands.
“We are grateful for the amazing work done by our great team at Bay of Islands Hospital who remain focused on looking after our patients, providing high-quality care. The wellbeing of our staff is very important to us and we’ve been working with our teams to manage many challenges, including those in ED.”
Pimm said relying on temporary and locum staff was not uncommon, in rural areas especially, but Health NZ’s preference was to have permanent, local staff where possible.
Payinda also pointed to a cut in locum pay rates as one of the factors.
He said the situation had been brewing for several years and affected many rural areas, not only Northland.
Asked last week about rural Northland’s staff shortages, Health Minister Shane Reti said government moves to bring back a more regionalised health system would help ease the problem by allowing more local decision-making.
That included a commissioning budget and flexibility to set pay locally, instead of having to go “cap in hand” to Wellington.