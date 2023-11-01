Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: Hot Potato Band returns; biggest fishing competition starts

Sandy Myhre
By
7 mins to read
Hot Potato Band will be performing under the Kanikani Katoa banner at the Turner Centre on November 11.

Hot Potato Band will be performing under the Kanikani Katoa banner at the Turner Centre on November 11.

Kanikani Katoa and Hot Potato

One of Australia’s favourite festival acts, Hot Potato Band, is returning to the Turner Centre.

Last time they were booked to play there was in February but the gig had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate