Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Bay News: World famous in New York; Hokianga wharves officially opened; Art Exhibition at Kohukohu; Waitangi win excellence award

6 minutes to read
Ngati Rehia's Kipa Munro says Te Ahurea will help instil pride in his people. It gets a mention in the New York Times 52 Places to Visit in 2022 list. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ngati Rehia's Kipa Munro says Te Ahurea will help instil pride in his people. It gets a mention in the New York Times 52 Places to Visit in 2022 list. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Sandy Myhre
By
Sandy Myhre

Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.

World famous in New York

Kaitāia may have won the most beautiful small town in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards, but Northland is world famous in New York.

It was the only region in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.