The new work boat for Project Island Song, called Mārara, was launched at the end of March at a naming ceremony in Russell. Photo / Supplied

Project Island Song gets new work boat

A new work boat for Project Island Song was officially launched at the end of March in a naming ceremony, or whakaingoatia, with whānau, mana whenua and the community present.

The boat is named in memory of Rāwhiti kuia Mārara Te Tai Hook, in recognition of her support of, and commitment to, Project Island Song since its very beginnings in the early 2000s.

Richard Robins, general manager of Project Island Song, said it was particularly special having Mārara’s whānau leading the significant day.

“Keeping the islands of Ipipiri pest-free is critical in ensuring they flourish and the species, whether reintroduced or not, remain safe on these island sanctuaries.”

He said work on pest management and surveillance on the islands was previously undertaken by the Department of Conservation (DOC). The project now had to take a step up, and the boat was vital to that process.

The new Kingfisher Catamaran will enable the organisation to respond urgently to any incursions that may be detected.

“Thanks to the considerable support from donors who have connections to the islands, or who want to ensure the longevity of the island wildlife sanctuaries, having our own boat has now become a reality.”

The work boat will give Project Island Song greater independence and flexibility in running the volunteer programmes on the islands and developing the ecotourism opportunities which will help local and international visitors to engage with their work.

Project Island Song is a wildlife sanctuary. The seven main islands in the eastern Bay of Islands have been free of mammalian pests since 2009, and their natural ecosystems are being restored. Thousands of trees have been planted, and rare and endangered species have been reintroduced, with more species planned.

One of the pieces of art for sale in the 100 x 100 Art Show at the Turner Centre. The artist is simply described as being from Kerikeri

100 artists in Kerikeri

An exhibition of art at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri in April is billed as 100 x 100.

It features 102 small works of art by 80 artists and each piece of art is sold for $100.

The exhibition is curated by Kerikeri artist, teacher and musician Mike Nettmann and Kerikeri artist Joan Honeyfield.

Three months ago they issued an invitation to the artists and it has taken that time to gather enough works to put on the show.

Another of the 102 small works of art on display at the 100 x 100 Art Show in Kerikeri. The artist is from Christchurch.

The artists are primarily from Northland but there are some works by artists from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Nettmann says it’s impossible to tell how many of the artworks will sell but, if past experience is anything to go by, it will be successful.

There was an effective online version of 100 x 100 in 2020 and, based on that positive result, the first “hard copy” exhibition was held at the Turner Centre in 2021. There was no exhibition in 2022 because of Covid.

The 100 x 100 Art Show runs from 5pm to 7pm from April 5 to 28, or earlier if all art is sold. Most of the artists will be there on opening night.

Members of the Kerikeri Bridge Club getting into a game

Kerikeri Bridge Club enticing learners

It’s billed as “the best card game in the world” and Kerikeri Bridge Club is enticing beginners to learn.

Lessons start on Sunday, April 7, at 7pm. It’s a 10-week course which includes comprehensive notes and membership to the club for $30 for the remainder of the year. Lessons are held at the Bowling Club in Cobham Rd, Kerikeri.

Kaye Dennison from the club says bridge is a game a little like Five Hundred and is derived from the card game whist. It involves two partnerships playing against each other to win tricks and gain points.

“There are two parts to each hand of bridge, the bidding and the play. During bidding each pair decides if they would like to have a trump suit or if they want to play the hand without a trump suit. The pair then try to take the required number of tricks.”

Is this a good bridge hand? Only players would know

She said once the lessons are completed the beginners can start playing, but it is not a game to be mastered quickly.

Club sessions are usually about three hours long and, if you don’t have a partner, there is a host on a Monday from 1.30pm. The Social Tuesday session is from 7pm to 9pm and caters for all levels from beginner to expert. It’s designed to ease a beginner into the world of club bridge.

For the lessons, there is one facilitator and two assistants, and the club expects anywhere between 14 and 25 new players to register.

The club has been in operation since 1964 and has 90 members who all play regularly.

The Children of Rangi and Papa, the front cover of a book by Pauline Kahurangi Yearbury. It is available at the Russell Museum.

The Children of Rangi and Papa

Gracing the bookshop of Whare Taonga o Kororāreka, Russell Museum, is a handsome, large format, hard-cover book. It’s called The Children of Rangi and Papa, The Māori Story of Creation, and is by Pauline Kahurangi Yearbury.

It’s an absorbing portrayal of the creation legend, accompanied by 15 of Pauline’s original artworks. It has been recommissioned, with permission, from the original limited-edition book of 1976, which is still in the museum.

Back then there were 350 numbered and signed copies, bound in goat skin, stamped in gold with endpapers of handmade Japanese rice paper. There was also a hard-cover version.

Pauline was born in Matauri Bay. She attended Russell School and eventually enrolled in Elam School of Art where she was both a pupil and, later, a tutor. It was there that she met husband James (Jim) Yearbury.

They moved to Russell in 1951 and opened a gallery on the corner of York St and Chapel St. In a unique partnership, they produced most of the paintings, sculptures, pottery, handcrafts and antiques for sale there.

Wood panels depicting Māori myths and legends, designed by Pauline and incised, dyed and varnished by Jim, were an important part of their work. They later had a gallery next to their home in Matauwhi Bay.

When Pauline died in 1977, the Russell Museum mounted a tribute to her consisting of her sketches and their wood panels, as part of the 2005 Matariki exhibition.

Now the book is for sale again in hard-cover format.