Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: Locals want to buy police house; celebrating Matariki

Sandy Myhre
By
4 mins to read
Te Kōngahu Museum at Waitangi Treaty Grounds showing the interactive waka screen.

Te Kōngahu Museum at Waitangi Treaty Grounds showing the interactive waka screen.

Russell locals want to buy Police House

The Russell community is getting together to try to buy the historic Customs House on the waterfront.

The site and buildings are owned as a Crown Entity by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate