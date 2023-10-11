Voyager 2023 media awards

Bay News: Celebrating Suffrage Day, and gardening club marks 75 years

Sandy Myhre
Revellers ham it up at last year’s Kerikeri Street Party.

Celebrating Suffrage Day

On September 19, 1893, New Zealand became the first self-governing country in the world to grant women the right to vote. The occasion, 130 years later, was celebrated in Kerikeri last month.

