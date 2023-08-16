Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: Wittily-worded Austen Found comes to region; Bridge work begins; School joins Project Island Song

Sandy Myhre
By
7 mins to read
The cast of Austen Found. From left Lori Dungey, Penny Ashton and Jamie Burgess

The cast of Austen Found. From left Lori Dungey, Penny Ashton and Jamie Burgess

Austen Found

Jane Austen, of course, didn’t write a musical but, what if she had?

That’s the theatrical premise behind Penny Ashton bringing the wittily worded Austen Found, The Undiscovered Musicals of Jane Austen to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate