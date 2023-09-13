Three of the pirates appearing in the pantomime Treasure Island at Turner Centre. From left, Casper Wilding (playing Sam), Solomon Dickey (Ned) and Anni Palmer (Jack).

Lions Young Ambassadors tough it out in Ōkaihau

The Lions Young Ambassador programme is part of the Lions Opportunity for Youth initiative. It encourages youth to view community service as an integral part of leadership.

The Lions selection committee received an impressive calibre of applications from across mid-Northland this year which made narrowing down to six finalists difficult.

The six finalists of the Zone 1 Lions Young Ambassadors Programme were Jaluka Clark, Youssef Awad and Katija Zivkovich from Springbank School, Grace Calnan, Alice Calnan and Joe Howells from Kerikeri High School.

The six finalists in the Lions Young Ambassador award together at Ōkaihau Community Hall for a series of interviews and a speech to determine a winner.

They gathered together in the Ōkaihau Community Hall last month to tough it out with a series of interviews and to present a speech to Lions members, community dignitaries and supporters to find the winner.

The award is presented to a Young Ambassador who demonstrates a particularly strong personal commitment and enthusiasm for their community work. The programme is looking for leaders of the future with an emphasis on community service.

This year Top Energy sponsored the first prize award of $1000 as a memorial to the late Ken Rintoul of Ōkaihau. Second prize was sponsored by Bay Plumbing Services and third prize was sponsored by Waimamaku Automotive Solutions.

Joe Howells from Kerikeri High School won the Lions Young Ambassador award for Mid-Northland.

This year’s winner was Joe Howells of Kerikeri High School. Not only is Joe a strong academic student but he also has varied interests and involvement in his community.

He takes on leadership roles within his school as head boy and through coaching in many groups which include debating teams, youth theatre and environmental action groups. He aims to study law and global studies at the University of Auckland.

Joe recently won the Lions Young Speechmaker Northland competition in Whangārei. He went to Christchurch to represent Northland in the final but unfortunately he wasn’t placed. He also lately won the Whangārei Rotary McCoy speech competition.

The Bay is getting busy

The Bay of Islands is gearing up for summer with a series of activities and events occurring over the next two months.

Kicking it off are the visiting cruise ships and one has already come and gone. The Pacific Explorer arrived on September 10 with 1998 passengers and the Coral Princess will arrive on September 17 with 2000 passengers.

Six cruise ships will visit in October bringing a total of 17,763 passengers. For November and December 14 ships will visit with a total of 36,860 passengers on board.

Mums and dads gather at Waitangi Mountain Bike Park at the start of their rides. This event is on again on September 30.

At Waitangi Mountain Bike Park there are two events in September to celebrate the start of daylight savings.

On September 25 there is the Monday Night Cake Ride. It is not a guided ride but is more about facilitating a time for locals and visitors to meet in the carpark, go for a spin and then meet back together again.

Included at the end of the ride is some cake and maybe a “frothy”. All varieties of mountain bikes are welcome, including electric bikes.

On Saturday, September 30 there is the mums and dads meet up tag team ride. Many local parents might be keen riders but don’t always find the time to ride. With this event they are encouraged to head out on to the tracks.

The Pacific Explorer, the first of the cruise ships visiting the Bay of Islands, arrived on September 10 with nearly 2000 passengers on board. Photo/Bahnfren

On October 7 there is the it! Festival, held on the Paihia Village Green, summarised elsewhere in Bay News.

The Bay of Islands Walking Weekend is in its 10th year and covers three days - October 12, 13 and 14. Many of the walks which range from 2 kilometres to 21 kilometres are on islands or remote spots on the peninsula and all are guided by local enthusiasts.

The KOAST, Tai Tokerau Art Trail in Kerikeri runs from Friday, October 20 until Monday, October 23. It’s the chance to see the artists in action in their own environment.

Yo ho ho me hearties

Kerikeri theatre group, Stage Door Productions, is presenting a modern take on the pantomime Treasure Island at the Turner Centre from Friday, September 29 until Sunday, October 1.

The panto has been penned by David Crewe who wrote many of the Stage Door’s past shows including Robin Hood and Babes in the Woods and Sleeping Beauty the Pantomime.

Treasure Island is a fun adventure set in the 18th century but it has been modernised with local and Aotearoa twists and replete with singing and dancing pirates, scoundrels and a talking parrot.

Gareth Doull who plays Billy Bones in the Stage Door production of Treasure Island.

There are 37 in the cast in total, many of whom travel three times a week for rehearsals which began in mid-July. They, in fact, actually started in 2021 until Covid intervened.

In the cast are locals from Kerikeri of course but some journey from Rawene, Cable Bay, Mangonui and Paihia. The troupe includes seven children under the age of 7 and 12 teenagers and some will be recognised as the stars of The Fantastic Mr Fox.

There are four main lead roles. Phil Hill plays Long John Silver, Gareth Doull plays Billy Bones, Jocelyn Kroll is Mrs Hawkins and Evie Doull is Jim Hawkins. Evie is the talent who played one of the Von Trapp children in Kerikeri Theatre Company’s highly acclaimed Sound of Music.

These four are supported by some young and artistic players who are variously pirates, press gang crew and the Island children.

The show is directed by Wendy Irvine from Kerikeri who has experience as a director in England and has been a supporting acting coach for Stage Door Productions. It’s her first time as a director with Stage Door.

Stage manager is Jackie Matthews from Paihia who directed the Wizard of Oz production.

In true panto tradition the audience will become part of the show, learn the pirates’ secret word and help the motley crew get to the treasure first.







