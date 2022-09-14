The Kaitaia U13 girls team at the U13 SuperCity basketball competition at Whangārei's McKay Stadium on Saturday. Photo / Tania Whyte.

The Kaitaia U13 girls team at the U13 SuperCity basketball competition at Whangārei's McKay Stadium on Saturday. Photo / Tania Whyte.

Northland's young basketball players have been testing themselves against some of the best young players in the country, on their home courts.

Hundreds of children from Northland, Franklin, Counties, Auckland, Waitakere, North Harbour and Hibiscus Coast descended on Whangārei at the weekend for the Under-13 SuperCity basketball competition.

There were 28 teams taking part at Whangārei's McKay Stadium on Saturday, which was hosted by Northland Basketball.

The Northland teams included players from Kaitaia, Mid North, Hokianga, Mangakahia Valley, Whangārei and Kaipara.

Kaipara Komene, from Northland, takes on a Counties defender. Photo / Tania Whyte

Basketball Northland general manager Josh Port said the Northland teams performed exceptionally well against some of the best players from the Super City area.

"We've split our teams into different zones so we get more youngsters competing at a higher level - and it's paying off. They did awesome at the weekend and have been performing really well."

Northland's Dayton Simpkin holds off a Counties player in the U13 SuperCity basketball competition. Photo / Tania Whyte

RESULTS:

Boys Division 1:

Auckland 42, Harbour 63

Northland Central 34, Counties 82

Auckland 60, Northland Central 73

Harbour 21, Counties 45

Northland Kaipara 36, Counties 73

Kaipara's Saoirse Hurley-Brown takes the ball up the court. Photo / Tania Whyte

Boys Division 2:

Northland Development 66, Waitakere 47

Northland Mid North 69, Coast 65

Northland Mid North 44, Harbour 52

Northland Kaitaia 50, Coast 42

Northland Hokianga 40, Waitakere 29

Northland U13 player Xavier Tawhi-Marsh makes a move in a game against Counties at Whangārei's McKay Stadium. Photo / Tania Whyte

Girls Division 1:

Kaitaia 56, Harbour 33

Kaitaia 49, Auckland 34

Kaipara 49, Harbour 41

Kaipara 54, Auckland 29

Kaipara's Georgina Barnes looks to get the pass away against North Harbour on Saturday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Tatiana Makea, from Kaipara, in a game against North Harbour in the U13 SuperCity basketball competition. Photo / Tania Whyte.



Girls Division 2:

Waitakere 70, Mid North 28

Hokianga 28, Coast 28

Mid North 18, Waitakere 54