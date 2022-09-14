Northland's young basketball players have been testing themselves against some of the best young players in the country, on their home courts.
Hundreds of children from Northland, Franklin, Counties, Auckland, Waitakere, North Harbour and Hibiscus Coast descended on Whangārei at the weekend for the Under-13 SuperCity basketball competition.
There were 28 teams taking part at Whangārei's McKay Stadium on Saturday, which was hosted by Northland Basketball.
The Northland teams included players from Kaitaia, Mid North, Hokianga, Mangakahia Valley, Whangārei and Kaipara.
Basketball Northland general manager Josh Port said the Northland teams performed exceptionally well against some of the best players from the Super City area.
"We've split our teams into different zones so we get more youngsters competing at a higher level - and it's paying off. They did awesome at the weekend and have been performing really well."
RESULTS:
Boys Division 1:
Auckland 42, Harbour 63
Northland Central 34, Counties 82
Auckland 60, Northland Central 73
Harbour 21, Counties 45
Northland Kaipara 36, Counties 73
Boys Division 2:
Northland Development 66, Waitakere 47
Northland Mid North 69, Coast 65
Northland Mid North 44, Harbour 52
Northland Kaitaia 50, Coast 42
Northland Hokianga 40, Waitakere 29
Girls Division 1:
Kaitaia 56, Harbour 33
Kaitaia 49, Auckland 34
Kaipara 49, Harbour 41
Kaipara 54, Auckland 29
Girls Division 2:
Waitakere 70, Mid North 28
Hokianga 28, Coast 28
Mid North 18, Waitakere 54