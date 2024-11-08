Balancing antioxidants and free radicals for healthier living - Carolyn Hansen

Environmental exposure such as pollution, radiation and exposure to certain chemicals all increase free radical production. Additionally, unhealthy lifestyle choices like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption along with chronic inflammation elevate free radical levels in the body.

This is where the role of antioxidants comes in. They are dedicated protectors against free radical invasion with the ability to donate an electron to a free radical, neutralising its harmful effects without becoming unstable themselves.

Antioxidants are either endogenous (produced by the body) or exogenous (obtained from external sources like food) and include:

Dietary Antioxidants: Vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, and minerals like selenium are examples of antioxidants obtained through our diet. If there’s one thing in our diet empowered to combat the ageing process, it’s plenty of antioxidants.

Phytochemicals: Plant compounds such as flavonoids, polyphenols, and phytoestrogens can also act as antioxidants.

The role of antioxidants is to: Neutralise free radicals by donating electrons, preventing oxidative damage and repair damaged molecules while regenerating other antioxidants, perpetuating their protective effects.

Maintaining a delicate balance between antioxidants and free radicals is essential for overall health. When this equilibrium is disrupted, a condition known as oxidative stress occurs. Oxidative stress can lead to a cascade of health issues, including chronic inflammation, DNA damage and increased risk of chronic diseases.

While oxidative stress is generally considered harmful, it also serves as a double-edged sword. In moderation, it plays a crucial role in various physiological processes, such as immune response and cell signaling. The controlled release of free radicals can activate defence mechanisms and promote cellular repair.

However, excessive oxidative stress can tip the scales toward chronic diseases. Conditions such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes and neurodegenerative disorders have been linked to an imbalance between antioxidants and free radicals. This underscores the importance of maintaining a harmonious relationship between the two.

Our daily lifestyle choices significantly influence the delicate balance between antioxidants and free radicals. Healthy habits enhance our body’s antioxidant defences and reduce the risk of oxidative stress-related diseases while unhealthy habits boost free radical invasion, increasing our chances of falling ill.

Consuming a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins provides the body with essential antioxidants and nutrients.

Regular physical activity increases the production of healthy antioxidants and enhances the body’s ability to manage oxidative stress while avoiding harmful habits like smoking, moderating alcohol consumption, and minimising exposure to environmental toxins can all reduce free radical production.

Chronic stress is a contributor to oxidative stress as well, so managing stress with exercise, meditation practices and mindfulness practices are beneficial.

Antioxidants and free radicals are integral players in the complex symphony of our bodies’ biochemical processes. While free radicals can pose a threat when left unchecked, antioxidants serve as our defenders, maintaining a balance that is crucial for overall health.

The key to thriving in this dynamic relationship lies in our lifestyle choices. By nurturing our bodies with a nutrient-rich diet, regular exercise, and mindfulness, we can tip the scales in favour of health, ensuring that antioxidants and free radicals harmoniously coexist, allowing us to enjoy vibrant well-being for years to come.

We may not be able to freeze time and completely defy the ageing process, but we don’t have to let it happen either. There are many choices we can adopt that are empowered to stop and slow the ageing process and ensure we pass through our later years gracefully while looking and feeling our best.



