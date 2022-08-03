New Suk Jai Thai Restaurant owners Paul and Nhung Hines (left) are grateful for the help of former owners Anong and Charn Tiebtienrat. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The owners of a popular Whangārei restaurant may be hanging up their aprons and heading into well-deserved retirement, but Thai food lovers can rest easy knowing the eatery is in good hands.

Suk Jai Thai Restaurant in Kensington was sold to new owners in July.

The family-run business - mum and head chef Anong Tiebtienrat, her husband and company director Thamrong, and son Charn, who manages front-of-house - are sad to leave but the timing was right, they said.

Charn said he and his parents were "very proud" of their business.

They had spent 27 years in the restaurant industry, including 10 years at Suk Jai Thai in Whangārei.

"It's time for my parents to retire," Charn said.

"Dad is 79 and mum is 73, and with people at this age anything can happen at any time."

The family relocated to Whangārei and took over the business in 2012 after their previous restaurant Thai Smile Restaurant in Christchurch was destroyed in the earthquakes.

Charn said the family put the business up for sale last October and had a lot of inquiries.

The new owners, Paul and Nhung Hines, would be keeping things the same, running it as a traditional Thai restaurant, he said.

Suk Jai Thai Restaurant owner Charn Tibtienrat with his chefs. The new owners plan to run the popular restaurant the same way. Photo / file

"We had three offers, and chose this couple because we feel like they're able to look after our staff the best," Charn said.

"They inherited our recipes and have all my wonderful hardworking chefs and front-of-house staff.

"As long as they're determined to do well, I think they'll do well."

Paul Hines is a former sea captain, who has been in the maritime industry for about 40 years while Nhung has a background in human resources.

They wanted a business they could be involved in together, without being away for long periods.

"Last time I went to work I didn't come home for six months because of MIQ," Paul said.

The couple lived in Banglang, Thailand for three years before moving to New Zealand.

"We loved the food, and when we came back to New Zealand we enjoyed Suk Jai Thai for the number of years we've been here.

"We were looking for a life change, staying home and being with our daughter rather than being away, and we thought about a Vietnamese restaurant and started looking around for a business to buy.

"We came across Suk Jai Thai and we loved the restaurant."

Anong and son Charn Tiebtienrat, of Suk Jai Thai Restaurant in Kensington, have sold their popular business. Photo / Tania Whyte

Hines said buying the business was special as both parties were invested in keeping the restaurant's authenticity.

"The owners didn't want just anyone buying it, they wanted someone who would respect what they have built and maintain the standards of the food, which we will do.

"And follow the same tradition of supplying quality authentic Thai food to customers.

"It'll basically be the same restaurant run the same way.

"It's been a nice way to buy a business. They've taken the time to help us and pass on information. It's been like a family affair."

Uber Real Estate director Danny de Graaf, who eats at the restaurant once a fortnight, said he was "thrilled to represent the property taking it to sale".

"We went on a long quest to find the right person.

"It was important to have the right buyers there that can carry on the tradition."

In 2013 Suk Jai Thai Restaurant became one of the five Thai restaurants in New Zealand which received the prestigious Thai Select Premium Award from the Prime Minister of Thailand.

The award is reserved for Thai food outlets which serve authentic cuisine of a very high standard.

The restaurant also ranks highly on numerous websites, getting consistently great reviews.

It was awarded Trip Advisor certificates of excellence in the Whangārei restaurant category in 2014 and 2015.