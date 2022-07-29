Tyler Mokaraka is stoked to have his horse Halo back after she went missing in May. Photo / Jenny Ling

Parents Clinton and Mareta Mokaraka will probably never know what equine adventures Halo the horse got up to during the 64 days she was missing from their Kaikohe farm.

They're just thankful their son Tyler, who is autistic, has finally got his beloved horse back after she disappeared from their paddocks without a trace.

"We're just glad she's well and alive," Clinton said.

"She's been with us since she was young and the kids were young. She's always been part of the family."

The family were "gutted" when Halo, a 9-year-old quarter horse mare, went missing on May 24.

Halo had been part of the family for six years, and Tyler had an extra special bond with her.

Dad Clinton and Tyler are grateful to have found Halo, who turned up in a neighbour's paddock 4km away after 64 days. Photo / Jenny Ling

Being around Halo helped Tyler clear his head, and calm down the big emotions he experiences due to his autism.

When she was missing his horse was constantly on his mind, now he's noticeably happier, Clinton said.

He still wonders how she got out of the paddocks, because they are always shut, and he thought for a time someone may have taken her.

Clinton put a call out on social media, but was disappointed when no one came forward with any information or sightings.

The Mokarakas had been on holiday for a week recently and, when they returned home, they had a phone call from a neighbour who told them someone found a horse wandering near the road and put it in a nearby paddock.

That was "at a neighbour's property" about 4km away near State Highway 12, who was surprised to find an extra horse hanging out with theirs.

"The wife said they found her with their horses and thought she belonged to another neighbour till they came around and said no. Then she made contact with us."

Clinton brought Halo home on Thursday.

The Mokarakas said since The Northern Advocate published the initial story of their missing horse, they have received a lot of support from the community, including a grandmother with an autistic son who called to wish them well.

A family from the Hokianga offered to give them a horse to replace Halo, but the Mokarakas said they never gave up hoping Halo would be returned.