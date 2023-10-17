The 46th Northland Bernina Fashion Awards took place over the weekend, and featured 45 gifted contestants. Photo / Arron Lilley Photography

The 46th Northland Bernina Fashion Awards took place over the weekend, and featured 45 gifted contestants. Photo / Arron Lilley Photography

The 46th Bernina Fashion Awards took place over the weekend, showcasing a range of talent from 45 participants across an array of ages, experience and material.

Tai Tokerau Artisan Fashion Trust trustee Tim Robinson described the much-anticipated show as “spellbinding.”

Creative director Daniel Matene created a theatrical show that wove together the 10 categories seamlessly. He said feedback about the show demonstrated it was “engaging and relevant”.

He said models who previously weren’t confident became characters, at which point the audience couldn’t keep their eyes away.

A highlight for Matene was seeing so many people come out of their shells at an event that created a real “family-oriented” vibe that was “comfortable but still professional” for models, performers and designers.

The categories included Masquerade (up to Year 8), Sustainable Fashion, Cosplay, Elizabethan Fashion, Indigenous Fashion, Open Street and Day Wear, Student Evening Wear, Student Street and Day Wear, Student Wearable Art and Open Wearable Art.

Three award-winners received a Bernette 35 sewing machine (First-Time Entrant), a photography session voucher (Northland’s Top Model) and a Bernette b68 AirThread overlock and coverseam machine (Northland’s Designer of the Year).

Image 1 of 8 : Megan Crooks models her creation, 'The Remains of the Day', inspired by Tim Burton and Pinterest. Photo / Arron Lilley

Category winners:

Masquerade

‘Blue Wisp’, designed and modelled by Lily Howat.

Sustainable Fashion

‘Sunday Blues’, designed by Kari Hignett and modelled by Indigo Tomlinson.

Cosplay

‘Sarah Williams Hallucination Gown’, designed and modelled by Kealy Murphy.

Elizabethan (in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing)

‘The Golden Peacock’, designed by Braxton Haretuku and modelled by Alessandra Hamilton.

Indigenous Fashion

‘Kiwi Dirndel’, designed and modelled by lIka Hetz.

Open Street & Day Wear

‘Token of Love’, designed by Galina Karmann and modelled by Iryna Khoruzhenko.

Student Evening Wear

‘Angel of Music’, designed and modelled by Grace Binney.

Student Day Wear

‘Soli’, designed by Sol Spake and modelled by Damon.

Student Wearable Art

‘Dreaming of a Kiwi Summer’, modelled and designed by Kate Saunders.

Open Wearable Art

‘Kina Hiko (Electric Kina)’, designed by Jodie Campbell and modelled by Milly Davidson.

First-Time Entrant

‘Remains of the Day’ from the Student Street & Day Wear, designed and modelled by Megan Crooks.

Northland’s Top Model

‘Token of Love’ from Open Street & Day Wear, designed by Galina Karmann and Modelled by Iryna Khoruzhenko.

Northland’s Designer of the Year

‘Kina Hiko (Electric Kina)’ from Open Wearable Art, designed by Jodie Campbell and modelled by Milly Davidson.