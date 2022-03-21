Despite a major search and rescue operation, only five of 10 people on board could be rescued. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Despite a major search and rescue operation, only five of 10 people on board could be rescued. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The deaths of at least four people are a reminder of the power of Tangaroa, a Far North community leader says, after a fishing boat sank on Sunday night off North Cape with 10 people onboard.

A major search and rescue operation recovered four bodies and rescued five after fishing charter Enchanter sank during a storm that swept over Northland. One person is still missing and the search is scheduled to resume first thing this morning.

Far North District councillor for the Te Hiku ward Felicity Foy called the events unfolding at North Cape a "tragedy for Te Hiku".

"For our people it's a realisation that the Tangaroa is all-powerful."

Because of their proximity to the sea, the Te Hiku community learn to respect the "all-powerful and ever-changing sea", Foy said.

Foy's father was a commercial fisherman and knows the waters around the cape well. Her sister and family went out to Three Kings with the same charter boat company over Christmas. Foy, her kids and husband do regular boat trips as well.

She said it wasn't about casting any blame; no one wanted something like this to happen.



The community was "just really sad that this has happened so close to home".

Te Hiku Ward councillor Felicity Foy. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The bodies of three people were found in the morning, a fourth was recovered in the afternoon.

Far North iwi Ngāti Kuri issued a rāhui in the afternoon which will be in place for the next week from Tohoraha to Murimotu at the North Cape.

Meanwhile, the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has opened an inquiry into the incident.

A protection order has been placed on all remains of the Enchanter to protect evidence.

Anyone finding debris should report this to the police.

TAIC investigators in the Far North will be speaking to people who may have information about the Enchanter and encouraging people with information to come forward.

The commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety.

Far North iwi Ngāti Kuri issued a rāhui which will be in place for the next week from Tohoraha to Murimotu at the North Cape. Photo / Michael Cunningham

An emergency beacon alert was received on Sunday night around 8pm from southeast of North Cape, according to Maritime NZ spokesman Nick Burt.

Maritime NZ runs the Rescue Coordination Centre which is in charge of the rescue effort.

A helicopter was first on scene at the remote location, arriving around 11.40pm, Burt said.

Multiple agencies were involved in the rescue including police, Westpac rescue helicopters, local fishing vessels and the NZ Defence Force.

Ground crews, including police, were also searching along the shoreline. Police divers joined the search in the evening

An active search for the remaining person unaccounted for continues today, with the rescuers "exploring every option", Maritime NZ said.

Conditions in the morning are expected to be favourable for the rescue effort.

The five people who were rescued were brought to Kaitaia Hospital in a stable condition on Monday and discharged later that day.

It is understood a group from Auckland and Waikato were onboard along with some crew and experienced skipper Lance Goodhew, who is among the rescued.

The Enchanter charter fishing boat sank during a storm on Sunday night, killing at least four people. Photo / Supplied

Goodhew radioed in to Radio Mangonui at 10pm saying he was about an hour off North Cape before losing signal, according to iwi leader Penetaui Kleskovic.

An hour later the boat was submerged underwater at Murimotu.

"Apparently it was on their journey north back to the Three Kings that they struck torrential weather."

Kleskovic said from the time the boat sank five people had been rescued.

"It's just a miracle any of them survived. The swells were two to three metres and are coming down to 1.5 metres today."

Enchanter skipper Lance Goodhew is among the survivors of the boating tragedy. Photo / Supplied

The charter boat left from its base in Mangonui in the Far North for a five-day fishing trip.

"It's inconceivable why he would have gone out in that weather."

Kleskovic said they were all saddened by the turn of events.

"It's a dark day for the peninsula community given the maritime tragedy. Condolences and thoughts with all the whanau affected."

The Mangonui fishing wharf. Photo / David Fisher

A midnight mercy mission saw the Enchanter's sister vessel, the Pacific Invader, leave Mangonui Harbour to help search for the missing boat, a former charter boat skipper said.

The former skipper, who would not be named, said the Pacific Invader set out during the storm after hearing the Enchanter was sinking.

He said the Enchanter's captain, Goodhew, was well known and respected.

"Everyone knows Lance - he's been chartering a long time."

"It just takes one bad wave," he said, noting the horrendous weather that had struck the North overnight.

A man who was on a fishing charter at the Three Kings at the weekend said his skipper pulled the pin on the trip at dawn on Sunday and the sea was already rough then.

"Was still a rocking trip back home. Wouldn't want to be in anything worse."

The Cova Rosa, one of three vessels operated by Enchanter fishing charters, at the Mangonui Wharf. Photo / David Fisher