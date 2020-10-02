A Northland man described as an ''imminent danger'' to the public again gave police the slip after he was spotted near Paihia on Thursday night.

Dylan Carrington, also known as Dylan Cooper, was spotted on Kapiro Rd, north of Kerikeri, about 3.30pm on Thursday but left the area before police were able to set up cordons.

Police initiated a pursuit when his vehicle was spotted again that evening in the Paihia area.

The 29-year-old from Kawakawa dumped his car in Waitangi and fled on foot.

Advertisement

Sergeant Phil Le Comte, of Mid North police, said cordons were set up around the area and tracking dogs and the police Eagle helicopter were brought in.

However, the man managed to evade police and the search was eventually called off.

Le Comte said he remained at large, ''offending and posing a significant risk to the community''.

He urged anyone with information about Carrington's whereabouts to contact police.

Anyone who saw him should not approach him but should call 111 immediately.

Witnesses told the Advocate they saw the police helicopter circling over Waitangi for at least half an hour.

Thursday night's fugitive is thought to be the same man who sparked a major police search in bush and farmland off Pokapu Rd, near Moerewa, on September 21.

Dogs, a helicopter and the Whangārei-based Armed Offenders Squad were deployed on that occasion.