BAY NEWS BITES

A newly formed watersports club based in Waitangi wants to hear from whānau with tamariki keen to compete in the 2020-21 waka ama sprint season.

The new club, Tai Kotuku Waka Ama, will be coached

Russell's fashion extravaganza

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Anika Moa comes to Kerikeri

Waitangi goes to the birds

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Try your hand at pickleball

Black Comedy is back

Pony club event

Grant winners

Helpers wanted for beach clean-up

And the winners are ...