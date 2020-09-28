With the arrival of spring - and the move into Covid alert level 1 - schools across Northland have hosted, or are planning, their agricultural days.

On Saturday Glenbervie School held its annual agricultural day with 48 lambs and two goats entered.

And after the votes were counted, and much fun had by all, 8-year-old Willa Reiher got supreme lamb with her lamb Cherry.

Ketch saved

The owner of a ketch beached during Sunday's high winds managed to save his boat, Northland harbourmaster Jim Lyle says. The vessel was blown onto a beach at Pomare Bay, near Russell, narrowly missing rocks. It was pulled off the beach at high tide on Sunday and is now on the hard at Ōpua where the damage is being assessed. The cause of the mooring failure had yet to be determined. The boat owner was ''very lucky'' the vessel could be saved.

Face-to-face at CAB again

Citizens Advice Bureau Whangārei is seeing people face-to-face again for the first time since lockdown.

While some other bureaux outside of Auckland opted to open their doors during level 2 restrictions, Whangārei and others decided to operate only by email, website and phone to keep its volunteers safe.

The bureau has since swapped offices within its temporary premises at 69 Bank St to enable safer distancing for volunteers and clients coming in person for assistance.

The chair of the CAB Whangārei Board, Amy Nicholson, said distancing and privacy was much improved, but that they would still appreciate people using a mask if coming to the bureau.

Gardens being blessed

The Raumanga Community Garden at Whangārei's Manaia View School will be blessed in a ceremony next month.

The Raumanga Community Garden was birthed out of a question to the Raumanga community: "What can your immediate community do to support your health and well-being goals?"

This was asked from Raumanga Medical Centre with over 350 people responding. A series of hui over the past year has engaged further and drawn on the community's energy to empower them to make their suggestions a reality.

The Raumanga Community Garden, at the entrance to the school, will be formally blessed from 9am on October12.

No new Covid cases

There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand yesterday.

The country's total number of active cases is 55; of those, 28 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 27 are community cases.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1477.