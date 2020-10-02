With summer practically upon us, now is a great time to dust off those sneakers, bikes and skipping ropes. Reporter Jenny Ling asks Northland fitness experts how to get motivated and fit without spending a fortune on expensive gyms and equipment.

After a particularly long and tough winter thanks to a global pandemic, it's a mighty relief to see the start of daylight savings and know summer is well and truly on its way.

If you aren't already getting out and being active, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Northland's abundance of parks, reserves, beaches, lakes, rivers, walking tracks and cycle trails to get fit and healthy.

The region is an outdoor-activity smorgasbord, which makes getting fit on a budget all the more achievable.

Whether it's kayaking, cycling, trekking or running – or simply walking around the block to the shops - Northland experts say you don't have to spend a fortune to get in shape.

Sport Northland chief operating officer Brent Markwick said getting active is key to mental and physical wellness.

"Often we think about it as physical but there's a big mental aspect to being healthy and a big social element," he said.

"It's all about getting out with friends and connecting."

Markwick said Northland's natural environment and its glorious coastlines, forests and tracks are great places to take advantage of to stay healthy.

His top picks are Mount Parihaka in central Whangarei, and the beaches and walks at Whangarei Heads, including the walk to the top of Mount Manaia.

"The other big one, is just playing," Markwick said.

"If you've got kids it's great to get involved in some informal play.

"We all remember back to our childhood when we just got out there and threw a ball around and went for a walk."

Covid-19 has taught us to appreciate what's on our back doorstep, Markwick said.

Sport Northland's Brent Markwick, pictured at a previous Kerikeri Half Marathon, said getting active is key to mental and physical wellness. Photo / Michael Cunningham

While there are still challenges with team sports and big events due to fluctuating alert levels causing events to be postponed, organisers are doing their best to adjust, he said.

Individuals have more flexibility and opportunities to explore.

"During lockdown we saw a lot more people out there doing things that don't cost anything, like playing in the backyard or walking in the street.

"We saw a lot of people doing these things because we had a lot of time then.

"There is a lot you can do by getting up and exploring the local area.

"It doesn't have to cost anything. We're lucky in the North we've got a lot to see."

It turns out Northlanders are already pretty well versed in getting active.

An Active Northland study carried out by Sport Northland in 2018 found in any given week throughout the year, 67 per cent of adults and 93 per cent of young people participate in play, active recreation and sport.

But there are still some barriers for some.

The main obstacles to participation for young people aged 8 to 17 were being too busy, too tired, being unable to afford it, and preferring to spend time on other interests or hobbies.

Northland Kauri head coach Cheryl Smith said there are plenty of activities Northlanders can do without spending a fortune. Photo / Debbie Beadle

The top barriers to participation for adults were other commitments taking priority, other interests or hobbies, being too tired and struggling to self-motivate.

Northland Kauri head coach Cheryl Smith said the trick to motivation is to "just tie up the shoelaces".

Making time for ourselves is of utmost importance, she said.

"You just need to move your body; the hardest part is walking out the door.

"We say we're always busy and always giving, but we have to find time to give to ourselves – you're the most important thing, so if you're not well you're no good to anyone else.

"You've got to find the time to stop and if it means just walking to the shops, that's moving."

Not being able to afford to exercise is not a valid excuse, Smith said.

There are plenty of activities Northlanders can do without spending a fortune.

Families can go on bush walks in the Puketi or Waitangi forests, and there are sections of the Twin Coast Cycle Trail which runs from the Bay of Islands to the Hokianga Harbour.

Te Papawai community swimming pool in Kawakawa only charges $3 a swim and Smith is a fan of yoga in Kaikohe where classes cost around $7.

"You can just do burpees on the back lawn with the kids and using what's around home, like a Swiss ball or buy a skipping rope for $5," she said.

"There are some awesome cycleways in Kaikohe ... you can go for a walk or run which cost nothing.

"You don't have to spend a lot of money for exercise or movement, you don't need to be running or walking for miles.

"As long as you move your body, even if it's just walking around the block where you live, because it makes you feel better at the end of it."

Smith, who is also Sport Northland's Mid North community connector, said getting back to nature is key to good health.

To that end, she strongly suggests leaving mobile phones at home.

"People can leave a message," Smith said.

"When you're doing something for yourself it's your time. That's where we lose sight of things; we think we have to be on call 24/7."

Nadine Amsler runs outdoor bootcamp sessions in Paihia along with indoor classes at her Opua studio. Photo / Jenny Ling

OutFit North personal trainer Nadine Amsler developed a love and appreciation for exercise while working on super yachts for five years.

In 2018 she returned to the North and gained nutrition and personal trainer qualifications to help others achieve their goals and give back to the community where she grew up.

Amsler now runs outdoor bootcamp sessions in Paihia along with indoor classes at her Opua studio.

Amsler also recommends taking advantage of the activities in the area, such as the Waitangi Mountain Bike Park which has 40km of scenic trails to suit all levels of ability.

There are loads of hiking tracks in the Bay of Islands including the Paihia to Opua walkway, the Oromahoe Traverse, and for the more adventurous, the 21km loop which takes in Paihia, Opua, Okiato and Russell.

Northland cycle trails also provide great access for runners, and Amsler recommends the Opua to Kawakawa section of the Twin Coast Cycle Trail.

Now that daylight savings is here, there is no excuse that it's "too dark after work", she said.

The Twin Coast Cycle Trail is a popular destination for cyclists, walkers and dog owners. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Having a "happy mindset" is important.

"Find something that works that's easy," Amsler said.

"People get all gung-ho and want to do everything at once and it's not realistic.

"Then as soon as you feel like you're failing you just give up. Set realistic goals, even if that's increasing the amount of water that you're drinking each day."

Amsler said having a walking buddy or belonging to a community group makes you accountable to someone else, which provides motivation.

"Life always throws curveballs but if we can stay committed to good habits at least Monday to Friday and have a treat on the weekend to say 'well-done, I'll have a glass of wine or icecream', that's great.

"Keep it real even when you're trying to lose weight.

"Reward the good times but work hard the majority of the time."

Our top activities to stay fit and healthy in Northland

In Whangārei

Walk, jog or bike the 4.2km Hatea Loop

Climb Mount Parihaka for views of the city and harbour

Walk through native bush to the top of Mount Manaia

Walk across farmland and forest to get to Abbey Caves

In the Far North

Check out the Waitangi Mountain Bike Park

Walk or cycle part of the Twin Coast Cycle Trail

Walk the Puketi Forest nature trail

Kayak around Lake Manuwai