The Whangārei Music Society hopes it is second time lucky with its rescheduled concert by The Lucien Johnson Quartet next month. The quartet was to play at the Old Library on August 16 but an increase in Covid alert levels led to its postponement. It will now play at on October 31 but, before then, the society brings the NZ Trio to the same venue on October 10.

Car catches fire

A car caught fire and two people were injured in a three-car crash outside a Northland school on Saturday. Just after 9pm, emergency services were called to Ngunguru Rd in Glenbervie, just outside Whangārei. One of the occupants was injured seriously, the other moderately, and the car fire was extinguished.

Vehicle ends in ditch

A driver was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital with moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Te Ahu Ahu Rd, between Kerikeri and Kaikohe, about 12.15pm on Saturday. The vehicle left the road and came to rest on its roof in a ditch. Kerikeri Fire Brigade, police and St John Ambulance responded.

$1m has to be won

Lotto, Powerball and Strike have all rolled over from Saturday's draw, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $10 million up for grabs on Wednesday. In a Strike must-be-won draw, if no single ticket wins first division, the $1 million prize is added to the next highest division with a winner or winners. The drawn Lotto numbers on Saturday were 1, 3, 9, 11, 23, 37 with the Bonus 12 and Powerball 3.

Two Covid cases

Two cases of Covid-19, in managed isolation, were reported yesterday.

Both were imported cases detected in a managed isolation facility in New Zealand. One person arrived on a flight from Germany on September 21 via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. The other flew from the Philippines via Taiwan on September 23.

The country's total number of active cases is 59; of those, 32 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 27 are community cases. The total number of confirmed cases in the country is 1477.