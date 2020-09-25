

Motorists who drive through Whangārei's Regent intersection may need to make alternative plans for the next two months with Whangārei District Council starts an upgrade of the road surface from today.

Drivers are asked to use different roads during the next couple of months as work progresses on the $2 million upgrade of Mill Rd.

Work on the south end of Mill Rd starts today and should be complete by early December. Further works on the north of Nixon St will be completed early next year.

"The roadwork will include taking off the old pavement and replacing it with new, that should last about 25 years, so it's a big project," said Shakhin Sharma, Northland Transportation Alliance Renewals Lead.

Advertisement

Motorists may need to plan an alternative route through the Regent lights from tonight. Photo / Tania Whyte

"Northbound traffic [except for emergency vehicles and residents] will be unable to use Mill Rd between Donald St and Parahaki St for the next four weeks or so, as we work first on one side of this stretch of Mill Rd and then on the other.

"We are starting this project in the school holidays to help with traffic flow and reduce interruptions. These works will take a number of weeks and should be finished by early December. This project at Mill Rd will be a 24-hour operation, this helps us to speed up the construction period and also ensures that the timeframe for disruptions to motorists is reduced.''

Mill Rd residents and visitors will still be able to get to the places they need to.

Motorists are urged to plan their route beforehand.