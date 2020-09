As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, Kaitaia-based organisation Building Safer Communities held a photography competition for Far North youth around the theme of "wellness together".

There were 41 entries by budding photographers aged 6-20, with the winners announced at Te Ahu on Thursday.

The images are currently on display in the Te Ahu atrium on South Rd, Kaitaia.

First place in Kaitaia's "wellness together" youth photography competition went to Artesha Debonair Matiu, 20, of Kaitaia. Photo / Artesha Debonair Matiu

Second place went to a photo by 12-year-old Ruby Apatu of Coopers Beach. Photo / Ruby Apatu