Covid-19, our biggest health crisis in a century, has thrust healthcare into the spotlight. Over the past week, the Northern Advocate has examined the role the health system plays in our communities across Northland. In the finla part today, Adam Pearse talks to Northland DHB chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain about his vision for the future of healthcare.

Northland District Health Board chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain wants to eliminate health inequity by 2040.

Equity by 2040, described by Chamberlain as a "bold goal", will be a mainstay in the DHB's upcoming health strategy, which will focus on what healthcare should look like in 20 years' time for someone born this year.

"How can we ensure that person has equal health outcomes and opportunities by the time they are 20 and how can we ensure that by 2040, health inequity is eliminated," Chamberlain said.

Pay parity and a representative workforce were vital components of equity for NDHB chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain. Photo / Michael Cunningham

As discussed in the Northern Advocate healthcare series this week, health inequity in Northland is perverted through a range of factors such as cost, access to services and poorer health for the region's Māori, Pasifika, rural and low socioeconomic communities.

"[Inequity] is something that is avoidable, unfair and unjust and if you think about it from a social justice point of view, we've got to address that," Chamberlain said.

"It's pretty clear that we have to be able to provide that same level of care ... to everyone, no matter where they live and no matter where they are.

"We're going to fail if we lift the whole population's health, but widen the gap between those who are advantaged and those who are disadvantaged."

Chamberlain said while the actions in the DHB's previous health strategy were achieved, some of its similarly bold goals were not achieved, indicating the complexity of meeting such targets.

"We have to be really clear that whatever we are going to do, it gets us to that point, not halfway.

"What we did last time is map out a strategy and every action, this time it will be more about how we work rather than exactly what we do."

As a strong advocate for Northland, NDHB chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain was committed to seeing equity in Tai Tokerau. Photo / Michael Cunningham

However, Chamberlain was quick to point out achieving equity would require collaboration across social services providers, citing data that showed the medical health system only impacted 20 per cent of a person's health, with the rest coming from social and lifestyle factors.

Pay parity and workforce representation were key aspects of equity. On average, DHB nurses were currently paid 11 per cent more than nurses in similar roles in the community - and within DHB staff, only 18 per cent were Māori despite 35 per cent of the region's population being Māori.

Deemed another bold goal, Chamberlain said he planned to increase the DHB's Māori workforce by about 2 per cent yearly - about 70 staff at present levels - to achieve a workforce reflective of its community.

However, he clarified this would not be done at the expense of healthcare quality.

"[It] means deliberately trying to recruit Māori, but it doesn't mean we will just appoint every Māori applicant, we will still have to have a really high-quality service.

"If there was a Māori applicant and non-Māori applicant, you would appoint the Māori applicant if they were the same."

Can health equity be achieved by 2040 in Northland? NDHB chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain says yes. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Earlier this year, Heather Simpson's Health and Disability System Review was released, outlining a range of recommendations that could shape the future of New Zealand healthcare.

One recommendation was to reduce the current number of DHBs from 20 to eight. While decisions on the recommendations would come after the election, one possible option would be to disestablish the Northland DHB and merge it with one or more of Auckland's three DHBs.

Chamberlain believed Northlanders would be worse off without a DHB in the region, considering its high health needs. However, he said he welcomed the review's recommendations, which would give much-needed support to struggling Northlanders.

"We do have to have appropriate resources to support our communities because firstly, it's the home of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and then we have a population with high poverty, Māori, age, rurality and population growth.

"So we need to be resourced for that and then it's about clear direction, clear policy which would support us."

The DHB's commitment to equity was reflected in the recent initiation of a Māori clinical governance group, tasked with ensuring the DHB's equity targets were being actioned across the organisation.

Acting NDHB Māori health general manager Marty Rogers was at the forefront of the DHB's goal to achieve health equity by 2040. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Acting NDHB Māori health general manager Marty Rogers said she had hope equity could be achieved by 2040, but only with complete input from staff.

"You can have the best policies in the world but if the people don't buy into the policy then there's no shift," she said.

"What gives me hope is that people, for the most part, want to do that right thing ... but [the DHB] is a big machine and we all need to be paddling in the same direction to start to turn it around."

With grandchildren set to be born later this year, Rogers hoped this goal would see her mokopuna prosper.

"I want them to be able to be proud Māori women who should never feel less than entitled to whatever the system has to offer, and at the moment, people do not feel that they are entitled."

Acting NDHB Māori health general manager Marty Rogers hoped her mokopuna would grow up in a world with equitable health outcomes. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Rogers highlighted the invaluable role primary care providers, particularly Māori health providers, would play in an equitable health system in Northland which addressed not just health, but all other determinants of someone's wellbeing.

"The thing that Māori providers can do, which is not quite as easy for others, is work at a community level with broader social determinants [of health].

"They can work with education, housing, they are much closer to whānau therefore their responses can be a lot better integrated and holistic, whereas the hospital system is not agile enough to do that."

This dream of a wrap-around, holistic approach to healthcare may seem too good to be true but in primary care, many believe it is possible.

Whangārei GP Dr Andrew Miller believed a better healthcare system which prioritised the patient was not only crucial but achievable. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei Bush Rd Medical Centre GP Dr Andrew Miller said the main obstacle to this approach was a lack of resources and collaboration between health and social service providers, which led to whānau becoming disenfranchised.

"The fact is that I could put you on all the right medications and follow some recipe on what good looks like from a medical point of view, but you might tell me 'I've got no food in the fridge, I've got a meth problem, I'm in a bad relationship, I've got no money, no job and my spirit's broken'," he said.

"Unless I start with that as my premise, what matters to you, then we are all going to get frustrated, you're going to disengage and I'll get frustrated that I'm not getting what I want."

Under his proposal, Whangārei GP Dr Andrew Miller saw the region's health and social service providers collaborating to make it easier for the patient. Photo / Tania Whyte

Miller believed the distinction between primary care (in the community) and secondary care (in the hospital) needed to be removed and the sector as a whole need to revolve around whānau - something he considered difficult but possible.

"I'd like to set up a system where you can keep yourself well by looking after yourself with all the information that we have about you, you can be the owner of your wellbeing," he said.

"At times, you're going to need some help from people, but we all work around your needs, we all share your information so no door is the wrong door, we'll find out what's going on for you and we'll make a good plan of action so you can participate with us and the only time you're going to be a patient is when you're in an intensive care unit.

"My system would have you as an owner, followed by a participant followed by a patient only very rarely and it shouldn't matter what door you come in, you're going to tell your story once and we are going to try and sort out what's bothering you most."

