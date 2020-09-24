A multi-million-dollar plan to protect the Paihia waterfront from storms could be the making of Northland's top tourism town, according to the project's backers.

Opponents, however, worry the project could worsen erosion on nearby Ti Beach or add to the town's summer parking woes.

The waterfront redevelopment plan — which would include restoration of what was once Paihia's most popular beach but is now little more than a rock wall — was consented in the early 2000s but shelved in 2010 during the Global Financial Crisis.

Part of the plan was revived at short notice in July when the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) granted $8 million to build the breakwaters while the Far North District Council pledged $5.3m for beach restoration and a new waterfront recreation area.

In the original plan the breakwaters would have connected Motu Maire and Kuia Rongouru islands but, following objections by iwi and an Environment Court appeal, they were redesigned to stop short of the islands.

A key part of the project involves restoring the beach between Nihonui Pt (''The Bluff'') and the wharf by building a groyne at either end and replenishing the sand.

It was Paihia's main beach in the 1960s but has been all but eroded away since then.

The breakwaters would protect the restored beach as well as the waterfront and wharf from storms which are expected to increase in severity due to climate change.

Until the 1960s this was Paihia's main swimming beach - now it's just a rock wall at high tide. Photo / file

Since the PGF announcement council-owned company Far North Holdings (FNH), which will manage the project, has been holding a series of ''community briefings''.

About 30 people attended the final session at the Scenic Hotel on Sunday.

Among those at the meeting was Northland Green candidate Darleen Tana Hoff-Nielsen, who queried the project's viability given the original $25.5m price tag and the $13.3m now available.

''FNH pulled the project themselves because it wasn't viable... suddenly because there's pennies from heaven it's back on.''

FNH general manager Chris Galbraith said the original project included a reclamation on the south side of the wharf and new commercial buildings, which were no longer included. A wharf upgrade included in the original plan had been completed with an earlier PGF grant of $3.75m.

Galbraith said the project was a commercial venture when first proposed and would have been funded by the income from new buildings.

Public funding meant the commercial elements were no longer required.

A new recreation area, about 15-25mm wide and stretching the length of the restored beach, was included in the current plan.

In the original plan, since changed, the breakwaters would have joined onto Motu Maire and Kuia Rongouru islands. Image / file

Some residents at the meeting raised concerns about ongoing erosion at Ti Beach, between the flood-prone Waitangi River and Nihonui Pt, or that the breakwaters could detract from Paihia's natural appearance.

Others called for Paihia's summer parking problem to be fixed before anything was done that might attract more visitors.

Grant Harnish, chairman of community group Focus Paihia, cautioned against delaying the project because of parking.

''If this project doesn't go ahead the money's gone. To stop it because of a problem that's been going on for 15 years would be a serious error of judgment.''

Lateral thinking and someone willing to take on the parking problem were needed, Harnish said.

One possible solution would be to make Davis Cres and Kings Rd one way, making space for hundreds of angle parks.

Harnish said $1.7m was available to create the new beachfront recreation area. It would be designed by the community and could include a promenade, landscaping and cycleway.

He also suggested a fundraising campaign to build the reclamation south of the wharf, which was consented but not part of the current plan. That was likely to cost about $3m.

It would also involve moving Harnish's helicopter operation off the waterfront onto a floating pontoon.

A show of hands indicated most people at the meeting supported the idea — but only if it was left as open space and not occupied by commercial buildings.

One resident had misgivings as to whether FNH would honour a verbal commitment not to build on the reclamation, given that it had misled the public before on issues relating to the Paihia waterfront.

Harnish said he'd seek a commitment in writing if the reclamation went ahead.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones, who announced the funding, said he trusted the work already done by FNH.

''Also, with adverse weather events, the land in front of Paihia is going to continue to crumble. The business community know exactly what they're talking about in this case and community concerns have been thoroughly canvassed during the resource consent process.''