Police and fire investigators are looking into a suspicious fire that was lit at the Far North house where a teenager was fatally stabbed three months ago.

Fire crews found a trail of petrol leading to the house on Snowden Ave, Moerewa, which was alight when they arrived on Friday at 9.20pm.

The Northern Advocate understands the arson was at the same house where 18-year-old Krillan Koni Brown was stabbed to death during a party on June 7.

Kawakawa fire chief Wayne Martin said neighbours reported "a line of fire" coming up to the house.

Advertisement

"Neighbours heard what they thought was an explosion or crashing sound, which led them to the fire," he said.

"We were able to respond quickly enough to stop the fire spreading through the house."

The house was unoccupied at the time and there were no reports of injuries.

Fire crews could smell the fuel when they arrived, Martin said.

The petrol had been laid up to, around and under the house before it was lit.

Two fire engines from the Kawakawa volunteer brigade attended the blaze and "pretty much put it out within minutes", Martin said.

"If it had been a bit longer it could have really taken off through the house. There was minor damage but it had potential to be a lot worse."

There was damage to the laundry and "a bit of smoke damage" through the rest of the house.

Advertisement

Martin praised the quick response from neighbours and his fire brigade.

A police spokesperson said and fire is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.

Residents are urged to call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 with information.