Hundreds of Northlanders go Wiggy and Wacky on Wednesday, all for a good cause - raising money for Child Cancer research .

Every week in New Zealand three families hear the devastating news their child has cancer and chemotherapy means some of these kids have to face the world with no hair.

To show help and support to these kids thousands of ordinary Kiwis at schools, companies, and community groups took part in the Child Cancer Foundation's fundraiser - Wig and Wacky Hair Day.

Trelise Mills, Alexis King, Ania North, Holly Gutterson get all wiggy at Kokopu School.

The day was for people to wear a wig, shave their heads or style a funky hair-do to raise money, and one place that took the day to heart - or should that be head - was Kokopu School, 21km west of Whangārei.

The school's student council organised the day and raised more than $100 for the cause.

Journey Hughes, Eva Gray with their colourful hairdos.

Most of the school dressed up in their best wigs or wacky hairstyles including teachers and support staff. The student council voted on the best hair or wigs from each class.

It was a great way to bring school values of respect for ourselves, respect for others, and respect for our environment to the forefront.

Kahlia Barge, Mila Baillie, Sadee Barge helped raise money for the Child Cancer Foundation at Kokopu School.

Last year Wig and Wacky Hair Day raised over $100,000.

For more info go to https://www.childcancer.org.nz/events/wig-wednesday/