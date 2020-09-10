Readers tune in to news

Readership of the Northern Advocate has soared during the Covid-19 outbreak as Northlanders looked to trusted sources of information on the pandemic.The newspaper's average issue readership for readers aged 15 and over is now 28,000 (July 2019 to June 2020 period), which is also up 3000 versus the previous survey period ending March 2020, according to latest Nielsen readership survey figures. Meanwhile,the number of Kiwis reading the NZ Herald newspaper each day has skyrocketed to 546,000 in the 12 months to June 30 – up 16 per cent on the same time last year. NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said during a time of such uncertainty the company's job was to provide reliable information, balanced analysis and factual answers for Kiwis. "At a time when the Covid crisis has caused so much upheaval, audiences are turning to sources they trust - the NZ Herald, NZME's regional newspapers, and our websites."

Road sealing to start

The first stage of sealing Pouto Rd, in the Kaipara, is due to start later this year. Kaipara District Council said approval from the Provincial Growth Fund and the release of $2.8 million means it can also progress with Phase 2 of the road all the way to Pouto Pt. Phase 2 is the section of Pouto Rd from Ari Ari Rd to Pouto Pt. Sealing of the first 10km of Pouto Rd (Phase 1) is due to start later this year. The completion of the two stages means the full length of the peninsula road will be sealed. This work is part of the Kaipara KickStart programme, led by the council to invest in economic growth and improve community wellbeing. Project manager Curt Martin believes the sealing will dramatically improve access to the area.

More powers for DoC

Those breaking the conservation laws that protect natural places and native species in Northland may face fines as the Department of Conservation's new enforcement system rolls out. DoC can issue infringement notices to people breaking rules on conservation land, in marine reserves and in relation to protected species. Infringement notices with an associated fine are a new tool under the Conservation (Infringement Systems) Act 2018, along with the existing tools of prosecution and warning letters. "We have a responsibility to take action and give nature a helping hand to support the health of our natural places and the species that live there," DoC director-general Lou Sanson said. Anyone who encounters someone putting native species or conservation areas at risk or breaking conservation laws should report this to 0800 DOC HOT, DoC's 24-hour hotline.

Learn about MD eye disease

A free seminar about macular degeneration, and the latest medical research and treatments, is being held in Northland. The seminar will feature ophthalmologist Dr David Dalziel who will share the latest information on treatments and management. Macular degeneration is a long-term disease that results in vision loss in the centre of a person's field of vision. Early symptom detection and diagnosis is important. The seminar will be at Kerikeri's Turner Centre on September 26, to register call 0800 MACULA or email info@mdnz.org.nz