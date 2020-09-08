Far North avocado growers have been instructed to gather more information about risks to ecologically valuable wetlands before a controversial water consent hearing resumes.

The Aupōuri Aquifer Water Users Group, which comprises 24 businesses, iwi and individuals, has applied to the Northland Regional Council to draw up to 6.2 million cu m a year from a deep shell-bed aquifer stretching roughly from Ahipara to Ngataki.

If the consents are granted most of the water would be used to grow avocados in the booming horticulture area north of Kaitaia.

The application is controversial because it follows hot on the heels of an earlier application for 2 million cu m, and because people who rely on bore water fear increased extraction will cause salt water to enter the aquifer.

However, avocado growers point to economic benefits and jobs with, for example, one Houhora property which employed four people when it was dairy farm now employing more than 40 as an orchard.

Over three days last week independent commissioners heard evidence from water consent applicants and opponents at Kaitaia's Te Ahu Centre.

They also heard submissions from government agencies such as the Ministry of Education and the Department of Conservation.

When the hearing was adjourned on September 3 hearing panel chairman David Hill instructed the applicants and their consultants from Williamson Water and Land Advisory to gather more information, including:

■ potential risks to wetlands under the National Policy Statement on Freshwater Management, which came into effect earlier this month;

■ more consultation with Waiora Marae at Ngataki;

■ an explanation of how any drop in water level or pressure in existing bores would be mitigated;

■ a detailed assessment of any previously unrecorded wetlands, including mapping of surface water in the vicinity of proposed water takes and LiDAR mapping of land depressions to better understand how small wetlands are connected to the shallow aquifer.

LiDAR is a sensitive, laser-based remote surveying method.

The applicants have until September 28 to prepare a timeline for those tasks.

Newly planted avocado orchards near Waiharara, north of Kaitaia. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The extra information request came after DoC freshwater adviser David West raised concerns about the potential effect on wetlands, including the nationally significant 2900ha Motutangi-Kaimaumau Wetland, and on Lake Rotoroa, a ''highly significant'' dune lake in the middle of the proposed highest drawn-down area.

Many smaller, seasonal wetlands could also be at risk, but because they were not currently mapped it was hard to gauge what the effects could be.

Species which could be at risk included the black mudfish, which was adapted to living in ephemeral wetlands that dried out during summer and were replenished in winter, as well as the īnanga, longfin eel and giant bully.