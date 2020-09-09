BAY NEWS BITES

At least twice a week for the past seven years Keith Earl has donned his gloves, grabbed a rubbish bag and cleaned up Kerikeri.

On Mondays the 80-year-old does the town centre — the main

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Blood drive

Beach clean this weekend

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New playground for Kerikeri

Sign language session

Orchid show canned

New landmark for Paihia

Kerikeri rocker sells out

Textile show in Kohukohu

Ōpononi public meetings