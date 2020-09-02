

After around 40 years of entertaining kids and adults alike, the Kamo Christmas parade is no more.

But a replacement Christmas parade will wind its way through central Whangārei on November 28, organised by the Lions and Rotary Clubs of Whangārei.

Lions Club spokesman Colin Twyman, who also helped organise the Kamo parade, said it had become increasingly too difficult in terms of road closure, allowing public and business access, which made the parade too expensive.

He said the Onerahi Christmas Parade stopped for much the same reasons, to be replaced with a festival in an Onerahi park.

''So, for 2020 a team has been formed to change the venue and revitalise the parade, replacing the two previous events,'' Twyman said.

November 28's parade will form up in Railway Rd, then go via Wood Rd, Albert St then into Cameron St and finishing in the Mall. Floats will park in James St for closer viewing and disassembly. Prize giving will take place on the Mall stage.

There will be pre-event entertainment in the Mall and Santa will be at the grotto to hold audience with the children after the parade.

A feature of this year's parade will be a people's choice award chosen by a small group of people invited from a competition arranged by the organisers.

The team organising the event will represent the combined Lions and Rotary clubs of Whangārei. Planning is well under way and a call will be made for float entries in the coming days. Good prizes are lined up.

As was usual in the Kamo parade, the annual motorcycle toy run to the children's ward will be a feature before the Whangārei parade.