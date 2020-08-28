Truck driver injured

Police are searching for the occupants of a vehicle alleged to have shot at a truck driver in the Bay of Islands yesterday. The incident occurred just before 4pm on State Highway 10 near Puketona Junction. The log truck driver continued to Kawakawa, where he pulled into a truck stop behind the Caltex service station. A police spokesman said the driver was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital with minor injuries to be assessed further. It was believed his injury had been caused by a pellet gun. Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call police on 105 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. The driver is understood to have suffered a minor neck wound.

Ambassador's visit delayed

A visit to Whangārei by the Dutch ambassador which was due to have taken place yesterday has been postponed. Mira Woldberg was to have opened an exhibition at Whangārei Art Museum featuring work by 18 Dutch and New Zealand printmakers as well as visiting a Dutch environmental initiative currently based in the city. The exhibition will go ahead as planned with the ambassador expected to try again next month. It is understood her flights were cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 resurgence.

Vandals hit bike racks

A community group is annoyed new bike racks at TK Domain in Te Kopuru have been vandalised. Kaipara District Council in partnership with the Te Kopuru Community Development Group installed the bike racks and other equipment, including a new water tank. The vandalism has not been reported to police but group secretary Bregina Welagen said everyone in the community needed to keep an eye on the park. During summer, water from the new tank was stolen, causing the toilets to be closed. Welagen said the community could not afford to put up cameras to weed out illegal activities and relied on the public to play their part in maintaining the park.

Kiwibank branch changes

On September 22, the Kaikohe PostShop and Kiwibank on 144 Broadway, will become a standalone Kiwibank branch. General manager retail Geoff Waller said: "Kiwibank is committed to providing face-to-face services in the Kaikohe community. We've had great feedback on the standalone branches we've opened across the country and we're excited to bring this new environment to Kaikohe." Branch opening hours are changing to 9.30am-4pm Tuesday to Friday.

Meet the candidates

Due to the postponement of the general election, the Ruakākā Residents and Ratepayers Association has deferred its Meet the Election Candidates event until September 25. It will be held at the Ruakākā Recreation Centre from 7pm.

Calls to return GST on rates

Whangārei District Council is supporting Local Government New Zealand's call for the Government to return New Zealand's 15 per cent GST charged on rates to councils to spend on local or regional infrastructure projects. This was decided at an extraordinary council meeting on August 13 in Whangārei.

English classes

Days and times to practise your spoken English classes at Multicultural Whangārei will change from next week. Classes will run from 9am-11am on Tuesdays and Fridays from September 1 to December 18 at the Civil Arcade building on Bank St. Topics will include greetings, daily interactions, pronouns and more. Contact 09 430 0571 or info@multiculturalwhangarei.co.nz for more information.