From the Mayor's desk

Overseas holiday plans have been quashed – so is there any better time to explore our own backyard? The term "staycation" has never been more relevant, and I am keen to get in behind the "stay, play and eat local" movement.

At the beginning of 2020, we had high hopes for a great year. Firstly drought, then Covid-19 lockdown, then flooding, Covid-19 again, make this year a rollercoaster of epic proportions. It's not surprising many of us are suffering from "lockdown blues" this second time around, as we all thought life was about to get back to the new normal. Our local travel and tourism businesses were especially hard hit in the first lockdown, this second wave is another blow for the visitor industry.

Luckily, we live in one of New Zealand's top tourist destinations, and with spring on our doorstep, it's the perfect time to take advantage of our own backyard.

It's also more important than ever to take care of ourselves and our whānau, to keep a close eye on our mental health and wellbeing. I can't think of a better way to do this than by getting out into our wonderful Northland environment. We all have our favourite spots (like the Quarry Gardens, or Matapōuri Beach) and I strongly recommend exploring further afield, as well as revisiting the places we already know so well.

This is a unique opportunity to venture off the beaten track, to take advantage of the lack of crowds, and to really get to know what our region (and our amazing activity and accommodation industry) has to offer.

There are great online resources for those of you who want to make the most of our staycation situation, to encourage more Northlanders to try out tracks, activities, restaurants, products and experiences right here on our doorstep.

Discover/Treat/Stay

Local activities and attractions to explore include walks, waterfalls, beaches, cultural and historical attractions. We have a surprising number of hidden-away, off-the-beaten-track points of interest here in Northland, and the Whangareinz website (whangareinz.com) is a fantastic place to start your search.

Carefully compiled and well-laid out, this website has sections titled "discover", "destinations", "activities" and "accommodation", all of which are designed to inspire. I find it an easy resource to use and have directed many friends and relatives to the site (as well as to Te Manawa/The Hub) to discover their next adventure.

Buy/Support Local

There's also a strong movement to buy local. This started during the first lockdown, and I'm excited to see the surge towards buying local products has continued to gain momentum.

The "Love It Local" Facebook group is a constantly evolving showcase of local products and service providers, and I've noticed many other similar pages popping up lately too.

Here's to you Northland – bring on seasons of local exploration!