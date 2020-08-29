Northlanders dug deep yesterday, giving thousands of dollars to the Cancer Society on its annual Daffodil Day collection.

Dozens of Daffodil Day collectors were on duty yesterday across Northland for what is the Cancer Society's main annual fundraiser.

As well, schools, businesses and individuals ran Daffodil Day fundraisers, all aimed at raising vital funds to help treat cancer in the region.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Daffodil Day.

Advertisement

Kokopu School became a sea of bright yellow yesterday as students and staff supported Daffodil Day.

Out at Kokopu School, west of Whangārei, the students and staff wore a sea of yellow for its Daffodil Day fundraiser.

They brought a gold coin donation for the Cancer Society and received their daffodil flower, sticker and tattoo at the school.

Each year Kokopu School supports Daffodil Day and with Covid level 2 restrictions impacting on the fundraising it was determined to made an extra effort this year.

The daffodil is one of the first flowers of spring, whose bright yellow blooms remind us of the joys the new season will bring. It also represents hope for the 1 in 3 New Zealanders affected by cancer.

Daffodil Day is a major funding source for the Cancer Society, as well as an opportunity to raise awareness of cancer in New Zealand.

Donations will go towards providing a wide range of support services, education and awareness programmes plus fund vital research into the causes and treatment of all types of cancer.