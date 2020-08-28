The growing demand for breast cancer screening in Northland has been eased thanks to a new ultrasound machine to be based in Whangārei.

There has been a 45 per cent increase in demand for breast cancer screening in Northland over the last 14 years and women who have been waiting for a breast cancer diagnosis will benefit from a new ultrasound machine, thanks to a $52,000 donation from Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ).

The addition of this machine to Whangārei's Mauri Ora Breast Clinic is helping to meet growing demand for breast screening, which has increased by 45 per cent since the clinic opened in 2006.

Chief executive of BCFNZ, Evangelia Henderson, was thrilled the charity was able to respond to Northland DHB's urgent appeal to fund half of the $104,000 machine.

"Receiving a timely diagnosis is crucial to improving your chance of surviving breast cancer as it means you can start on treatment sooner, so this new machine will make a real difference for people in Northland," Henderson said.

Mauri Ora Breast Clinic service manager Barb Miller said before the new machine was installed, if the one machine they had broke down, patients were sent home until the technician arrived from Auckland.

''A large percentage of our population are from the mid and far north. Some of these women travel large distances to their appointment, and if it was cancelled, they would have to come back – which could delay their diagnosis," Miller said.

Radiologist at the DHB, Kim Shepherd, said having the additional ultrasound has been especially helpful during their Thursday assessment clinics.

"Patients often need longer ultrasound appointments than anticipated. Before, we were conscious that patients were sitting in the waiting room and often stressed. Now we can spend the extra time assessing, knowing the other radiologist can get on with other appointments using the second machine."

The new ultrasound also provides more functionality and better picture quality, which Shepherd said is important for large-breasted women and therefore vital in Northland.

Miller said the DHB was exceptionally grateful to BCFNZ for the large donation.

"Women comment on how well cared they feel coming through the assessment clinic and what a difference it makes – so this has made it even better."

Each year more than 160 people in Northland are diagnosed with breast cancer, and 25 people die in the region from breast cancer in the region annually.