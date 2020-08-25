Northlanders have a chance to listen to homegrown opera singer Sophie Sparrow before she heads back to London to join the Royal Academy Opera Programme.

But with Covid level 2 restrictions limiting the numbers of people to 100, those keen to see the internationally acclaimed soprano will have to get in quick, with tickets to Saturday's two performances capped at 90 for each show.

And it won't just be Sparrow those lucky enough to get a ticket will see - she also has guest artists local opera singers Kawiti Waetford and Eliza Boom, and pianist Roger McClean on board.

Sparrow has been performing on the international stage and training at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London but as with many others, the Covid-19 pandemic brought her home to Whangārei.

Before she jets back to London next week to join the Royal Academy Opera Programme, she is bringing two live concerts to Whangārei.

Full of experiences from aboard and memories from her upbringing, she will be performing with guest artists music by composers like Donizetti, Mozart, Cole Porter and Lehar.

The Winter Gala Concerts are on Saturday from 3pm and 7.30pm at Whangārei Anglican Church, in the Regent.

Tickets are $30 for an adult, $20 for senior citizens and $10 for under-18s/students. To book tickets phone 0273 578539, visit www.sophiesparrow.co.nz, or cash door sales.