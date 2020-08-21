An Auckland church minister will be sentenced in the Kaikohe District Court in October for his part in a Northland under-age sex ring. Michael Cornelis Weitenberg, 55, of Mairangi Bay, pleaded guilty in the Kaikohe District Court earlier this month to receiving commercial sexual services from a 15-year-old. The offence, according to court documents, occurred at Paihia on February 9. A sentencing date of October 5 has been set in the Kaikohe District Court. Weitenberg's lawyer had requested that the sentencing be held in Auckland but that was refused. The Facebook page of the Futurecaster Church in Albany, which has been taken down, described Weitenberg as a church founder, senior elder and prophet.

Carjacking accused remanded

A Kaitaia man charged in relation to a carjacking incident in Whangārei has been remanded in custody.

No pleas were taken when Peter Hynes, 21, appeared in the Whangārei District Court yesterday on six charges.

They included two charges of unlawfully getting into a vehicle, dangerous driving, resisting arrest, refusing to undergo a compulsory impairment test, and aggravated assault.

He allegedly assaulted a woman on Kamo Rd on Thursday and drove away in her car.

Police arrested him on Riverside Dr while he was allegedly attempting to carjack another vehicle.

Lotto luck in Dargaville

A ticket sold in Dargaville was among 10 nationally that each won more than $25,000 with Lotto Second Division on Wednesday. The ticket, sold at Dargaville Postshop & Lotto, won its holder $25,242.

Kaikohe recycling meeting

A public meeting is being held on Tuesday to discuss a proposal by Far North Resilient Communities to reinvigorate Kaikohe through an innovative plan for re-use and recycling. The plan, if it goes ahead, would create jobs, fill empty shops, reduce waste, boost social wellbeing and make Kaikohe residents' money go further. The meeting will be held at Left Bank (corner of Broadway and Park Rd) at 5.30pm on August 25. The plan is inspired in part by the success of the ReTuna recycle mall in Sweden.

Rescue helicopter false alarm

A rescue helicopter was sent from Whangārei to Matauri Bay about 2pm on Friday after reports that two people had tipped out of a kayak and were drifting out to sea in rough conditions. When the chopper crew arrived, however, they found two anchor buoys. The buoys did not need rescuing.

Kerikeri crash injury

One person has suffered moderate injuries in a two-car crash at the intersection of Reinga Rd and Inlet Rd in Kerikeri. The collision, about 10.15am on Friday, caused one car to roll. Police, Kerikeri Fire Brigade and St John Ambulance attended.

Two hurt in Ōkaihau smash

Two people were injured in a crash on Waiare Rd, near Ōkaihau, about 2pm on Friday. Okaihau fire chief Andrew Graham said the smash happened on a ''nasty corner'' with the drivers lucky to avoid serious injury. One vehicle came to rest backwards against a tree, with the other on the opposite side of the road on the verge. One driver had a minor injury, the other moderate injuries. Police and St John Ambulance also responded.

New fire station for Karikari

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz ) has been granted a 33-year lease on the site of a new fire station on the Karikari Peninsula. The decision, made during the Far North District Council's August 13 meeting, will allow Fenz to go ahead with plans to replace its ageing depot at Whatuwhiwhi with a modern fire station. Six submissions were received, all in support, when the council consulted on changing the lease on the Matai Bay Rd reserve. Te Rūnanga-ā-Iwi o Ngāti Kahu also supports the lease. Mayor John Carter said it was the right decision and would help the community feel safer. "We know emergency callouts in the area have become increasingly challenging as the population has grown and as fire events have become more extreme due to the effects of our changing climate.'' The council will also transfer ownership of the existing fire depot to Fenz for $1.