When the Whangārei Rod and Custom Club had to cancel its annual Rev Up event due to Covid 19 restrictions, it was determined that its chosen charity would not miss out.

And this week the club has presented Kind Hands Respite Care Cottage, which offers respite care for children with disabilities, a cheque for $15,000, thanks in part to the generosity of those who missed out on showing their vehicles at the Rev Up.

The Repco Rev Up would have seen thousands of motoring aficionados descend on Cameron St on April 18 to see the sights, and experience the smells of polished chrome, V8 engines and shiny leather seats.

It would have been the fourth year the Rod and Custom Club has run the charity event, with funds this year going to Kind Hands Respite Care Cottage, but the Covid lockdown saw the event cancelled.

But, in a year of negative events — drought, Covid-19 lockdowns, floods — there's a ray of sunshine for Kind Hands, Whangārei Rod and Custom Club president Barbara Massicks said.

"We were very disappointed to have to re-schedule Repco Rev Up Whangārei in April; but determined to keep faith with Sharlene [Clements] and the kids at Kind Hands," Massicks said.

"So we worked hard and raised funds by auctioning off a donated car, selling off raffle prizes on Trade Me, and much to our delight we found that every car owner who had registered and paid to enter the event was willing to forego a refund in lieu of a donation to the charity."

Clements was overcome with emotion as she received the cheque and grateful for the efforts of the club and its supporters.

She has specifically requested an opportunity to thank the club and its sponsors for their support, once full club meetings are able to resume after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Repco Rev Up Whangārei 2021 is poised to take place on April 17, 2021, and Kind Hands Respite Care Cottage, which provides such a good service to the Whangārei community, will again be supported by the Whangārei Rod and Custom Club.