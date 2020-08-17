

As parts of Northland are still cleaning up after last month's devastating storm, Metservice warns that more heavy rain could fall on the region tonight.

Northland was devastated by a storm on July 17-18 that dumped 220mm of rain on the region in a few hours.

It led to widespread flooding and slips, with water entering dozens of homes and blocking regional roads. Two slips still have State Highway 1 through Mangamuka Gorge, in the Far North, closed with repairs expected to take several more weeks.

Many people are still mopping up after the storm, with some stores yet to reopen and insurance assessors still determining the full extent of the damage.

Advertisement

But MetService warns that more heavy rain and strong winds tonight could cause more problems.

A heavy rain watch and strong wind warning have been issued for the region, with the wind expected to pick up from about 6pm and the heavy rain due to hit after 10pm tonight.

MetService said from about 6pm to 3am tomorrow northeast winds may approach severe gale at times across the region, with the eastern side of the region expected to bear the brunt of the wind and rain.

From about 10pm tonight until 5am tomorrow periods of heavy rain are forecast for the region. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria - 70mm in 24 hours - especially about the eastern hills.

People are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case further areas are added, or watches are upgraded at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/severe-weather-warnings.