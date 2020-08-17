Northland is to get one new police officer from the latest graduation of the Police College. Fifty-six new cops graduated on Thursday from their initial training at the Royal New Zealand Police College, with family and friends watching the ceremony via livestream due to alert level 2 restrictions. One of the new officers will be based in Northland.

Infant dies

An infant died at an address on Bank St in Kaitaia yesterday. Emergency services were called to the scene about 11.15am but the child, believed to be two months old, could not be revived. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Heavy rain expected

Northland could get more heavy rain tomorrow with the eastern side of the region likely to be worst affected. MetService said a northeast wind would bring rain to Northland later today that would likely get heavier tomorrow, with the eastern side of the region likely to receive most of it. It said there was likely to be heavy rain on Wednesday, and there was a moderate chance it would reach rain warning levels (70mm in 24 hours). It's probably not the news Northlanders want to hear with the region still cleaning up after the storm on July 16/17 dumped 220mm of rain on the region in a few hours. MetService said the rain would likely continue into Thursday.

Candidate meeting postponed

Kaipara Grey Power has postponed its meet the candidate event it had planned for August 21 at the Dargaville Methodist Church due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The meeting will now go ahead on September 18, from 1pm at the same venue.

■ If you are standing in the elections or putting on a meet-the-candidates event in Northland, email details to elections@ northernadvocate.co.nz.