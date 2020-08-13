Police are responding to a sudden death in Whangārei this morning.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland police, said the deceased was not a known Covid-19 case but staff were taking precautions because the person had been suffering respiratory symptoms and may have recently travelled from Auckland.

The death occurred some time before 9am.

St John Ambulance responded but has since left the scene.

It is understood a team from police Search and Rescue, who are trained in body recovery, is being sent to the address, also as a precaution.

Enquiries to the Northland District Health Board were referred to the police.

There are currently no known cases of Covid-19 in Northland.

The health board confirmed on Thursday there were casual contacts in Northland of the family at the centre of the current Auckland outbreak but, due to the nature of their contact, the risk of infection was very low.

The contacts have been tested but the results are not yet known. They are not thought to reside in Whangārei.