

Work has started on stage one of the Far North's biggest retirement villages — but residents on the narrow access road are frustrated that a promised footpath still hasn't been built.

Aged-care firm Arvida is developing a $130 million village at the end of Hall Rd in Kerikeri which will eventually house about 340 people in 200 villas and apartments with up to 80 more in a care centre.

Earthworks are already well under way and construction of the first 16 villas is due to start next month. The first residents are expected to move in early next year.

The village will include a wellness centre with health and recreation facilities for residents and the wider community.

A private home at the entrance to the site has also been bought by Arvida and is being converted into a show home, sales office and temporary recreation centre until a permanent clubhouse is built.

Earthworks are underway for the first stage of the Far North's biggest retirement village, at the end of Hall Rd in Kerikeri. Photo / supplied

Arvida chief executive Bill McDonald said the aim was to create a development that would become integral to the wider community by providing services to retirees, whether they lived there or not.

''Our vision is a vibrant community hub where people pop in for a coffee at the cafe, use the pool and gym, and engage in any number of activities or community groups.''

However, residents on Hall Rd — a narrow residential road with no footpaths and a number of young families — say an undertaking was made to build a footpath before earthworks started.

Since 2018 concerned Hall Rd residents have been calling for a footpath before construction starts on a major new retirement village. Photo / file

Spokeswoman Lindis Capper-Starr said heavy vehicles were using the road every day but there was nowhere for pedestrians to go. It wasn't just Hall Rd residents using the road but also other people out walking or exercising their dogs.

''We're very frustrated. There's no sign of a beginning to the footpath. We've contacted Arvida, they said it's a council issue. We contacted the council, they said it's an Arvida issue,'' she said.

''As residents we feel stuck in the middle. We don't care whose responsibility it is, but it's our health and safety that's at risk.''

Arvida development general manager Jonathan Ash said the company had received council approval to build the footpath just last week. The company would now start the process of calling for tenders.

Hall Rd residents are especially wary of the footpath issue because residents on Rainbow Falls Rd, on the other side of Kerikeri, waited seven years without a footpath while another retirement village was built at the end of their narrow road.

Arvida is not the only company building a major retirement complex in Northland.

In mid-2019 Summerset announced plans for a $140m retirement village at Mt Denby which, with 200 villas and 70 apartments, will be the biggest in Whangārei.

