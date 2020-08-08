Shiver me timbers, there'll be pirates aplenty when sailing ship R. Tucker Thompson visits Whangārei next month.

It may be a little later in the year - it's normally around May - but the sail training schooner is planning a short stay in Whangārei Harbour, when it will be based in Port Nikau from September 4-6.

And as any sea dog worth their salt knows kids love to be a pirate for a day so the R. Tucker Thompson will hold its "Kiddies Pirate Sail" day on September 5. That day, the ship will be hosting an all-ages public sailing and the very popular pirate day where youngsters - and even a few adults - can dress up as rogues of the sea.



Passengers will enjoy views of Whangārei from the water as the "Tucker" sails in the harbour. They will be encouraged to set the sails, take the helm, put on harnesses to climb the rigging and go out on to the bowsprit under crew guidance.

There'll be no booty to plunder on this voyage, but as this sailing is a fundraiser, the proceeds from all tickets will go towards funding a place for a young person from the region on a winter youth development voyage on the ship.

Community or school groups of 20 or more people interested in a two-hour sailing during the visit should email the office at info@tucker.co.nz for more details or check out the website for details about both sailings: www.tucker.co.nz